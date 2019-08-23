Leading Global Innovator of Tactical Apparel and Gear Announces Sponsorship of the Spartan Races

IRVINE, CA (July 11, 2019) – 5.11 Tactical®, the world’s leading innovator of purpose-built gear, is proud to announce its partnership with Spartan, the largest obstacle race and endurance brand in the world. 5.11 is the Official Tactical Gear Partner of the 2019 Spartan Honor Series and will be on site with activations at each of the four remaining stops within the contiguous Unites States this Summer and Fall. 5.11 will be providing Spartan with 200 TacTec™ Plate Carriers for racers’ use at each event stop. Upon completion, racers will also receive a 5.11 x Spartan branded dogtag.

The Spartan Honor Series is a unique experience within the obstacle course race community, giving civilians the opportunity to race alongside members of the military and first responder community. The Spartan Honor Series is dedicated to supporting those who overcome incredible obstacles and put their lives on the line every day to protect the greater good of our communities and nation.

“The Spartan Honor Series is a natural partnership for 5.11 and our decades-long commitment to the first responder and military communities,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “5.11 has brought highly functional, durable and comfortable apparel, footwear and gear to these professionals for years and we are excited to bring our purpose-built products to the OCR community as well.”

“5.11 and their commitment to preparedness and authenticity in the first responder and military communities is a perfect fit with Spartan’s dedication to supporting our servicemen and women,” said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena. “Having 5.11 as a partner in the Honor Series furthers our commitment to the military and first responder community – we couldn’t have imagined a better partner.” 5.11 will be present with onsite retail activation at the four remaining stops of the 2019 Spartan Honor Series:

July 13 – 14, 2019 – Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO (Colorado Springs Super)

August 24 – 25, 2019 – West Point US Military Academy in Bear Mountain, NY (Tri-State NY Sprint)

October 19 – 20, 2019 – Fort Campbell in Nashville, TX (Nashville Super)

October 26 – 27, 2019 – Glen Rose, TX (Dallas Beast)

For more information and to sign up for a 2019 Spartan Race Honor Series event near you, visit Spartan.com.

ABOUT 5.11 TACTICAL

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical, 5.11 is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). 5.11 and 5.11 Tactical are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

ABOUT SPARTAN

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan’s Global Championship series feature three race formats including the 3+Mile/20+ Obstacle “Sprint,” 8+ Mile/25+ Obstacle “Super” and 12+ Mile/30+ Obstacle “Beast,” which lead to the Spartan World Championship powered by Rakuten in North Lake Tahoe, CA. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.