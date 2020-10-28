Former Major Cities Chiefs president Tom Manger to keynote National Officer Safety and Wellness Conference

National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum’s Destination Zero program to host conference and awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce former Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) President Chief Tom Manger will be the keynote speaker at its upcoming one-day conference and awards ceremony aimed at improving officer safety and wellness.

With a law enforcement career that spans more than 40 years, Chief Tom Manger recently spent four years as MCCA President. He also served as Police Chief of both the Fairfax County (VA) and Montgomery County (MD) Police Departments. In addition, he is a past recipient of the Silver Medal of Valor and was recognized as a 2018 Washingtonian of the Year by Washingtonian Magazine.

The Destination Zero Officer Safety and Wellness Conference, taking place this year on November 10, 2020, is a bi-annual gathering of law enforcement officials who are dedicated to improving the safety and wellness of their employees. Destination Zero is a program of the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. This year’s conference, managed by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), will feature prominent keynote speakers, two live panel discussions, the 2020 National Officer Safety and Wellness awards ceremony, and sessions featuring past Destination Zero national award winners and finalists. These virtual officer safety and wellness workshops are designed to assist agencies with beginning or enhancing their local initiatives to keep officers safe, mentally and physically healthy, and emotionally resilient.

Other distinguished participants in this year’s national Destination Zero Officer Safety and Wellness Conference include: