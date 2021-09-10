Reflex Protect Appoints Matt Schaefer as New CEO

Reflex Protect® announces new CEO as the company focuses on law enforcement tactical division.

MISSOULA – Reflex Protect announced today that Matt Schaefer has been appointed the new CEO of the company. He succeeds Joe Anderson, a serial entrepreneur, who will continue to be involved with the company as part of its Board of Directors.

Schaefer is president of Tactical Defense Training (TDT) of Canton, Ohio, a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. For more than two decades, Matt has trained law enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies; students from every branch of the military, including Department of Defense and Department of State; private security; and select civilians in weapons and tactics worldwide, including less-lethal use of force and chemical munitions. TDT has been the official Reflex Protect training partner for tactical and law enforcement agencies since 2020.

“Matt’s extensive experience in law enforcement, tactical and government business, training and sales makes him the perfect person to lead Reflex Protect in our focus in the tactical arena,” said Joe Anderson, former CEO of the company. “I am a big believer in giving officers the best tools to do their job,” explains Schaefer. “Simply put, Reflex Protect offers a lifesaving less-lethal spray that decons in minutes, so the Reflex system increases officer safety, reduces injuries to suspects, and puts cops back on the streets faster. I am honored to be leading this company and fully expect our groundbreaking innovations will dramatically move forward the less-lethal force options available to officers, the military, and security professionals.”

A police officer since 1995, Schaefer has worked in corrections, uniform patrol, warrants, narcotics, investigations and SWAT. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Academy of Health Sciences. He has worked with some of the largest names in the less lethal and tactical industry.

About Reflex Protect®:

Reflex Protect® is a Montana-based non-lethal self-defense company providing law enforcement and corrections officials, nurses, teachers, frontline personnel, and the general public the peace of mind that comes from having a safe, target specific, and effective less-lethal option. The company offers fast-acting spray gel and decontaminant, as well as tactical products and law enforcement and civilian training. Reflex Protect is manufactured in the U.S. For more information, please visit ReflexProtectTactical.com or ReflexProtect.com.