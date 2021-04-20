Reflex Protect® to attend 2021 Texas tactical police officers association SWAT conference

MISSOULA, Mont. – Reflex Protect® will present its innovative active defense spray and fast-acting

decontaminant at the TTPOA SWAT Conference at the Dallas Sheraton Hotel during the vendor days of

April 8th and 9th. Agencies can learn more about these new products and request a T&E Kit by stopping

by the booth on the exhibition floor from 0800-1700 Thursday and 0800-1600 on Friday.

“We are excited to introduce law enforcement to such an effective less-lethal force solution: an immediate-acting defense spray – Reflex Protect Presidia Gel® – and its partner antidote/decontaminate, Reflex Remove®,” says CEO Joe Anderson. “Used together, these are lifesaving tools that increase officer safety and reduce injuries to both officers and suspects.”

“A suspect can be taken into custody, decontaminated, and returned to normal in a few minutes with no long-lasting effects,” explains Matt Schaefer, president of Tactical Defense Training (TDT) and Reflex Protect’s partner for tactical training. “All the reasons cops hate OC spray do not apply to Reflex Protect.”

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® creates revolutionizing less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, healthcare, and education markets, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company is proudly headquartered in Montana and products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com.

About Tactical Defense Training Inc.

Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. Since 1999, TDT has trained law enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies, students from every branch of the military, private security, and select civilians.

