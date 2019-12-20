LexisNexis, Bode Technology Team to Accelerate DNA-Based Investigations

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Bode Technology have announced they will partner to assist police investigations.

Together, the two companies will generate forensic genealogy leads by pairing more than 600 million public records and with a law enforcement database in a nationwide pilot project.

Police use forensic genealogy in cold case homicides and rapes, as well as to identify unknown remains. Right now, the pool of candidate cases is expanding because of continued nationwide backlogs of unanalyzed sexual assault kits.

Bode Forensic Genealogy Service combines advanced DNA analysis with traditional genealogy. For law enforcement agencies that rely on LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center, this approach can provide a comprehensive view of an individual and uncover details not available anywhere else.

Made up of former law enforcement investigators and analysts, the Public Safety Special Investigations Unit of LexisNexis Risk Solutions supports law enforcement in part by analyzing requested information already linked in the Accurint Virtual Crime Center to positively identify the right person during an investigation.

“We have created a unique relationship that matches DNA leads with hard-to-find information,” said Haywood Talcove, CEO of government at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and LexisNexis Special Services Inc. “This is the latest and greatest way to use data for good to quickly create a link chart showing connections based on shared addresses or crime reports to help law enforcement agencies bring justice to victims of violent crime.”

With this collaboration, the LexisNexis Risk Solution SIU and Bode’s genealogy team will help agencies conduct research and investigative analysis, giving agencies a head start as they navigate the new reality of forensic genealogy investigations.

“Bode FGS has the potential to make a substantial impact on public safety,” said Mike Cariola, CEO of Bode Technology. “Bode Technology alone has processed hundreds of thousands of violent crimes for DNA. This partnership enhances our ability to quickly provide investigative information to our clients on serial or violent offenders.”