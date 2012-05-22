NTOA Welcomes New Executive Director

NTOA welcomes Mark Lomax as its new Executive Director. Mr. Lomax brings us a unique set of qualifications, with an exceptional blend of law enforcement, training and academic experience.

A retired major with the Pennsylvania State Police, Mr. Lomax subsequently served as training manager for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and then as a program manager for the United Nations Mission in Liberia. He has conducted strategic planning and management consultations for small and mid-sized businesses, and has prior experience in the non-profit arena, having served as chairman of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia. Mr. Lomax holds master’s degrees in both Higher Education and Business Administration.

We are fortunate to have Mark Lomax join our ranks and we look forward to working with him as the association enters a new era.