Stalker Radar is doing its part to stop distracted driving

RICHARDSON, Texas — Stalker Radar, the unchallenged leader in police radar and Lidar is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in an effort to stop distracted driving. On April 2, 2018, Stalker Radar will be joining the #justdrive campaign to bring to light the dangers of distracted driving.

Distracted driving is an epidemic on America’s roadways. In 2017, over 3,000 people were killed and an estimated 400,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver. Texting and cell phone use behind the wheel takes your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, and your focus off driving – putting yourself and others in danger.

“Safety is the number-one priority at Stalker Radar,” said Vice President of Marketing, Michael Kan. “As anyone who has lost a loved one in a crash can tell you, even one traffic fatality is one too many. We are committed to eliminating this unnecessary risk and strongly believe that no phone conversation or text message is worth the potential danger.” Kan added.

Stalker Radar encourages you to discuss the dangers of distracted driving with your family, friends, and neighbors. Please share all #justdrive posts on social media and download images of our “Distracted Driving Kills” campaign (see attached) available to customers, family, and friends for sharing online or in print. Files can be downloaded from our website www.stalkerradar.com/freePSA . Together we can work to eliminate this senseless epidemic and make our roadways safer for everyone. To learn more about the USDOT NHTSA’s effort to stop distracted driving, please visit distraction.gov.

About Stalker Radar and Applied Concepts

Applied Concepts, dba Stalker Radar and CopTrax, introduced its first radar in 1989. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state-of-the-art speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value. All our speed measurement devices are manufactured in the United States at Stalker’s Texas facility and meet the Buy America Act allowing federal grant money to be used to purchase our products.