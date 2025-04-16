Want to hire faster? Take a page from Metropolitan PD’s playbook

In today’s competitive law enforcement hiring environment, agencies across the country are facing a common challenge: how to attract, engage and retain quality candidates. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. has taken a proactive and innovative approach to this issue with its Prospect Day program – a one-stop, full-service hiring event designed to streamline the application process, reduce candidate drop-off and deliver a positive first impression that lasts.

Inspector Ashley Varvounis, director of MPD’s Recruiting Division, and lead marketing specialist Carly Royden shared the ins and outs of Prospect Day. Their insights not only showcase a successful recruiting model but offer a blueprint other agencies – regardless of size – can adapt to boost their own hiring efforts.

Creating a positive first experience

“Recruiting in law enforcement has really become customer service based,” said Royden. “People remember how you made them feel.”

That philosophy is the driving force behind Prospect Day. The event aims to remove barriers for applicants – especially time and financial constraints – by consolidating nearly every step of the hiring process into one day. Rather than stringing out interviews, paperwork and testing over several weeks or months, MPD invites prospective officers to experience everything in one coordinated, efficient session.

According to Varvounis, this model makes all the difference: “This is our first foot in the door with an applicant. We want to make sure they have a positive experience.”

What to expect on Prospect Day

The Prospect Day experience begins well before candidates arrive on-site. Applicants can register online or meet recruiters in the field at colleges, military bases or job fairs. MPD checks to ensure they meet basic qualifications – such as holding 60 college credits or having military experience or prior law enforcement work – and then follows up with confirmation emails, texts and recruiter outreach.

Once on-site, applicants are guided through a structured, step-by-step process that includes:



Check-in : Candidates are welcomed by MPD background investigators who provide a personalized board sheet that follows them through each step of the day.

: Candidates are welcomed by MPD background investigators who provide a personalized board sheet that follows them through each step of the day. Background profile setup : MPD staff create a profile for each applicant, initiating their digital background investigation.

: MPD staff create a profile for each applicant, initiating their digital background investigation. Document verification : Investigators notarize waiver forms and scan key documents, including IDs, diplomas, military records and more.

: Investigators notarize waiver forms and scan key documents, including IDs, diplomas, military records and more. Orientation : Sergeants conduct a short session to review expectations, explain the background packet and stress the importance of honesty and integrity.

: Sergeants conduct a short session to review expectations, explain the background packet and stress the importance of honesty and integrity. Screening interview : Applicants sit one-on-one with an investigator who reviews their background packet in detail. Any discrepancies are flagged and referred to lead investigators for a final decision.

: Applicants sit one-on-one with an investigator who reviews their background packet in detail. Any discrepancies are flagged and referred to lead investigators for a final decision. Written exam : Candidates take the National Testing Network exam on-site.

: Candidates take the National Testing Network exam on-site. Physical ability test : All participants complete a standardized course within a set time parameter which includes stairs, a dummy drag, obstacle navigation, a six-foot fence and a dry-fire exercise.

: All participants complete a standardized course within a set time parameter which includes stairs, a dummy drag, obstacle navigation, a six-foot fence and a dry-fire exercise. Fingerprinting: Applicants are fingerprinted for background checks with results returned within a few days.

While the bulk of the process happens in a single day, applicants must return for their medical and polygraph evaluations. To accommodate out-of-town applicants, MPD offers virtual psychological screenings and flexible polygraph scheduling every day of the week.

Meeting candidates where they are

In addition to in-person outreach, MPD leverages sophisticated digital marketing to promote Prospect Day and maintain a robust applicant pipeline.

Royden explains that the department uses digital advertising to target potential recruits online. “We tell them the target audiences we want to reach – veterans, people with college experience – and they serve ads on the websites those individuals are already visiting,” she said.

The digital team also employs geofencing to serve ads near military bases or college campuses and regularly refreshes their recruitment campaigns with messaging tailored to millennials and Gen Z. Past slogans have included “Find Your Why” and “Bring Your Full Self,” emphasizing both personal fulfillment and making an impact.

“There’s so much opportunity here,” said Royden. “When you join MPD you don’t have to just stay as a police officer for years on patrol. You can if you want to, but you can also bounce around within our 30-plus specialized units.”

Why it works – and why it matters

Though MPD doesn’t publish specific metrics tied to Prospect Day outcomes, Varvounis and Royden emphasized that the success of the program lies in the feedback they receive and the momentum it creates.

“Applicants tell us, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect it to be like this,’” said Varvounis. “They’re impressed that we value their time and that we care about them as individuals, not just numbers.”

That care extends beyond the event itself. MPD follows up with applicants quickly, works with candidates to resolve missing documentation and aims to complete background investigations within 42 days. The department also hires monthly – a rarity among agencies – which allows them to act swiftly when strong candidates emerge.

“Most applicants are applying to multiple departments,” said Royden. “We often hear, ‘You called me first.’ And that makes all the difference.”

Tips for other agencies

For agencies looking to replicate Prospect Day in their own communities, Varvounis and Royden had several key recommendations:



Think like an applicant : Consider what the process would feel like if you were walking in alone. Make it clear, supportive and efficient.

: Consider what the process would feel like if you were walking in alone. Make it clear, supportive and efficient. Treat it like customer service : Every touchpoint matters – from the first recruiter call to the final interview. Make applicants feel valued.

: Every touchpoint matters – from the first recruiter call to the final interview. Make applicants feel valued. Respect their time : Consolidating steps into a single day can be a game-changer, especially for people working full-time or traveling from out of state.

: Consolidating steps into a single day can be a game-changer, especially for people working full-time or traveling from out of state. Be adaptable : MPD adjusts its schedule around holidays and travel, adding flexibility where needed to accommodate more candidates.

: MPD adjusts its schedule around holidays and travel, adding flexibility where needed to accommodate more candidates. Invest in marketing: Use both in-person recruiting and digital campaigns to reach a wide and diverse pool of potential applicants.

“Each person is an individual, and you have to treat them that way,” said Varvounis. “If you don’t make a good first impression, you may lose them to another agency.”

Rethinking recruitment

In a time when agencies are competing for a shrinking pool of qualified applicants, MPD has found a way to stand out. Prospect Day isn’t just a hiring event – it’s a statement that the department values people, prioritizes service and is ready to meet the future of law enforcement with innovation and care.

For agencies large and small, there’s something to be learned from MPD’s approach. Whether it’s building a similar one-day event, revamping your online outreach or simply making your hiring process more human, Prospect Day offers a powerful model for police recruitment.

Visit The Metropolitan Police Department for more information.