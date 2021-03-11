ADS provides first-class solution for detectives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ADS supports law enforcement with the iRecord interview room recording solution. iRecord is purposely built for investigations in law enforcement, separating itself from generic camera systems that must be adjusted to meet investigative needs. With input from real officers, this solution has been built for the unique challenges which detectives face every day.

Since our founding in 2005, ADS has consistently delivered a first-class product with a commitment to service, enabling us to work together with hundreds of customers to support their communities.

About ADS

ADS has grown to be a leader in emergency contact recording technology and technical support. We distribute and service the most advanced solutions, such as NICE, Eventide, and iRecord. We serve hundreds of clients in industries including public safety answering points (PSAPs), law enforcement, commercial contact centers, universities, hospitals, and child advocacy centers.

Our dedicated team is ready to assist you at every point in the purchasing process, to ensure that you purchase a recording solution that improves your overall performance and reporting of critical events. What sets ADS apart is our unwavering technical support. We have a highly experienced and knowledgeable team of field engineers stationed throughout our eight-state territory. This means that you will receive technical service to ensure the solution is there when you need it. It shouldn’t be the focus of your team to keep your recording solution operating. You should know you can rely on it always. We will be there whenever there is a disruption to bring your recorder up to its fully-functional level.

Our team has always stood by our customers and helped them manage transitions to new technology and navigate changing technological demands. That will never change. We will always continue to focus on customer service and providing high-quality recording technology for you and your community.