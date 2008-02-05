Electrophysics Launches High Performance IR Camera

Fairfield, NJ—Electrophysics has launched a new high performance infrared camera, the Titanium 560 MWIR, ideal for the diversity of applications in automotive design, test and manufacturing. Infrared cameras play a vital role in the automotive industry not only as R&D instruments but also as test and predictive maintenance tools. In consideration of the large number of electronic and electromechanical components that are used in the production of each automobile, the automotive industry is a microcosm of the diversity of thermal imaging applications apparent today. And, with the trend toward improved reliability, it’s understandable why infrared cameras play such an important role in worldwide production of automobiles.

With the introduction of the Titanium 560 MWIR Infrared Camera, state-of-the-art thermal imaging performance can now be achieved in a camera platform that has the flexibility of both an open optical interface as well as the power of a high speed image acquisition interface. As such, the infrared camera is ideal in a wide variety of applications — from infrared microscopy and electronics inspection, to high-speed infrared imaging. Online videos of many of these automotive applications are demonstrated here.

At the heart of the Titanium 560 infrared cameras is a state-of-the-art 640x512 large format Indium Antimonide (InSb) focal plane array. This InSb sensor delivers excellent sensitivity (20mK NETD typical) and resolution. In addition, because of its 15µm pixel pitch, the 560 infrared camera exhibits magnification that is 40% higher than traditional 25µm pitch systems when compared with the same focal length objective lenses resulting in an IFOV that is 40% smaller. Also, because of the small pixel pitch, a camera can be configured with smaller, less expensive optics, yet perform better, extremely valuable for those applications that require very long focal length lenses, such as tracking. For infrared microscopy applications, the smaller pixel pitch can yield a 5µm image spot size (when using the available 3X lens).

The Titanium 560 Infrared Camera is a member of the entirely new Titanium family of infrared cameras that include both mid-format and large format systems incorporating SW, MW and LWIR sensor technology. The Titanium IR systems are available with a broad range of detectors, including InSb, MCT (mercury cadmium telluride) and QWIP (quantum-well infrared photodetector) FPAs. These cameras achieve outstanding sensitivity (<18 mK) even at the highest frame rates in both the MWIR and LWIR bands. All cameras feature the same highly configurable platform as the 560 with the same universal optical interface and high speed image acquisition interface. The Titanium family offers the perfect solution for cameras that reliably deliver the highest sensitivity, accuracy, spatial resolution and speed in a highly configurable platform and at an affordable price.

