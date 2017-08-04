FLIR PRIMED video ‘Responding to Unknown Powders’ addresses narcotics exposure on scene

Episode 11 of FLIR’s PRIMED series focuses on how first responders can limit their accidental exposure to narcotics powders like fentanyl at a new scene

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems, Inc. has recently released another entry in FLIR PRIMED, an ongoing CBRNE Training Video Series delivering best practices, industry insights, and real-life experiences to prepare first responders for hazardous scenes.

In Episode 11, “Unknown White Powders,” retired Portland Fire & Rescue Hazmat Team Coordinator Grant Coffey covers safe scene assessment, what to look for, and who to call when responding to an unknown powder. Coffey also emphasizes the importance of using disciplined SOPs in order to preserve the scene for further investigation.

Narcotic powders have made waves in recent news due to reports of fentanyl-related overexposures on scene. Today’s LEOs, HAZMAT specialists, and other emergency responders must be trained and well-informed in order to protect themselves from the growing threat of these potent narcotics.

To learn more, download FLIR’s digital guides to Unknown Powders at: http://www.flir.com/primed/episode11/.

