Hanwha Techwin announces new Wisenet 5MP anti-ligature corner mount camera

Teaneck, N.J., – Hanwha Techwin America, a global supplier of IP and analog video surveillance solutions, today announced the Wisenet TNV-8010C 5MP corner mount camera. The new camera features a more compact design and has been specifically designed to make it impossible for a ligature to be tied around it, as well as very difficult for someone to remove it by force.

Although primarily intended to assist police, prison and mental health institutions in preventing inmates and patients from self-harming within secure room environments, the vandal-resistant and waterproof TNV-8010C also offers a robust solution for other demanding applications, such as the monitoring of activity at ATMs and inside elevators.

With a wide field of view and a -7~+7° tilt range, the TNV-8010C features Hallway View enables the camera to capture 5-megapixel images in a 3:4 aspect ratio and 2MP images in a 9:16 aspect ratio. This allows users to more effectively monitor tall and narrow spaces, such as corridors.

As a true day/night camera which is able to capture clear, sharp color images when the ambient light level is as low as 0.1 lux, the TNV-8010C is equipped with 120dB Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology to accurately display images in scenes that simultaneously contain very bright and very dark areas.

“Our new TNV-8010C corner mount camera was designed to meet the demanding requirements of police, prison and institution use,” said Ray Cooke, Vice President - Products, Solutions, and Integration, Hanwha Techwin America. “Beyond capturing the best images in a variety of lighting conditions, it is difficult to grasp or tie onto. This also makes it well suited for smaller spaces where cameras must be installed in easy to reach locations and tampering is common.”

Key Features

IP66, IP6K9K and IK10 vandal resistant

A suite of built-in Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) includes defocus detection, directional detection, motion detection, enter/exit, virtual line and audio detection, as well as shock detection which will generate an alert if someone attacks the camera.

Bi-directional audio support.

Built-in alarm input/output (I/O).

Power over Ethernet (PoE) which negates the need to install a power supply and separate cabling for the camera.

Support for WiseStream II complementary compression technology, as well as H.265, H.264 and MJPEG compression formats. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream II is combined with H.265 compression.

Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC slot. Up to 128GB of video or data can be stored onboard the camera should there be disruption to the network. Video of any incidents, which potentially might have been lost, can therefore be retrieved when the network connection has been restored.

Optional brushed stainless-steel cover – Model number: SBC-140C