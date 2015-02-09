Kustom Signals Announces LaserCam 4 IACP Conforming Production Lisiting

Lenexa, KS (February 2015) – Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce that the LaserCam 4 has been certified to be in compliance with International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) performance specifications for enforcement technology equipment and has been added to the IACP Conforming Product List (CPL).

The LaserCam 4 is the fourth generation hand-held video LIDAR from Kustom Signals. Powered by the ProLaser® 4 for superior performance, LaserCam 4 offers greater range to target, faster acquisition time, and image resolution of plates at longer distances providing a comprehensive video record of Speed Enforcement and target tracking history.

With patent pending features including AutoTrak™, LaserCam 4 continually zooms with target tracking, optimizing video recording of target specific speed measurements and simplifying the user experience. The result is irrefutable video evidence confirming every Speed Enforcement, seat belt, mobile phone or other traffic safety infraction.

LaserCam 4 is able to wirelessly print to a Bluetooth® printer for roadside citations. User selected snapshots with on screen data are easily printed with one or two images per citation with GPS coordinates, posted speed limit, measured speed and target range, device serial number, operator ID and date and time stamp.

The large 8.1 cm (3.2”) high resolution color display and intuitive, glove-friendly touch screen control make the LaserCam 4 simple to operate. The large display and easy to navigate menus utilize icons for ease of use. The LaserCam 4 supports multiple languages with a simple pull down menu without the need for factory support to reprogram.

The ergonomic and rugged design makes it a well-balanced, hand-held unit with available shoulder stock and tripod mount, if preferred. LaserCam 4 can be operated as a corded unit or with batteries.

The ProLog™ back office enables any agency to easily manage their video evidence by securely storing each video, image, and metadata generated by their LaserCam 4, PLVideo and their ProLaser 4 Events data. Scalable upgrades to ProLog include ProLog Standard or ProLog Standard Client which add multiple device support, administrative reporting and networking capabilities to a database. ProLog reports incorporate useful tools such as speed versus time tracking history graph.

LaserCam 4 is in use by law enforcement agencies globally and is proven to provide the irrefutable video evidence officers need.

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., a MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com