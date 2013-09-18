Meet SIRE the Multi-functional Robot from Tactical Electronics

Ideal for surveillance, payload delivery, reconnaissance, search & rescue, and IED Render Safe Procedures

Broken Arrow, Ok. - Tactical Electronics introduces the SIRE multi-functional wireless robot. Designed for rapid deployment; the SIRE integrates detachable wheels, a removable camera head, and weighs 4.0 pounds. Attach the camera head to the base unit and view wireless video on any Tactical Electronics monitor. The small remote is designed for one hand operation and has a transmission distance of 1,000 feet. SIRE easily maneuvers over rugged terrain and can be utilized in a variety of situations.Watch the SIRE disrupt a device.

Features:

• Wireless remote control

• Compact and portable

• Lightweight (4.0lbs)

• Detachable wheels

• Removable camera head

• Maneuverable over rugged terrain

• Tank Drive with zero-radius turn

• EOD and route clearance

• Accommodates optional payloads, including Video Transmitter

Muti-functional:

• IED Render Safe Procedures

• Delivery of explosive charges down range

• Payload delivery in tactical operations

• Reconnaissance

• Search & Rescue

Win a Lifetime Demo of the SIRE at NTOA: Tactical Electronics will award one Department/Agency a SIRE Camera Kit at this year’s National Tactical Officers Association Conference.

Winning Team will receive:

1 - SIRE Multifuntional Robot with wireless remote

1 - Camera head with internal transmitter

4 - Detachable all-terrain rubber tires

1 - Handheld Monitor

1 - Storm Case with precision cut foam

To enter stop by the Tactical Electronics booth #107 on Sunday, September 22nd or Monday, September 23rd and fill out an entry form. The winner will be announced at 3pm on Monday, September 23rd so make sure you enter by 2pm that day.

About Tactical Electronics

For over a decade, Tactical Electronics has been a reliable resource in providing law enforcement agencies and trend-setting military groups with the technology and training needed to excel in real-world challenges. Whether we’re designing tactical camera systems and EOD equipment, teaching multiple-levels of EOD and electronics courses, providing R&D services, or creating Unmanned Aerial Systems, our ultimate goal is to protect those who protect us.

A highly unique characteristic of Tactical Electronics is the collaboration of four internal divisions: Tactical Electronics Products, Tactical Electronics Training, Tactical Electronics Research and Development, and Tactical Electronics Aviation. Combining our two facilities in Broken Arrow, OK and Virginia Beach, VA with our internal divisions enables us to provide our clients the leverage they need to excel in real-world challenges.