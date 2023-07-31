908 Devices launches remote and continuous area monitoring for aerosol and vapor detection

MX908 Beacon quickly identifies harmful levels of chemical warfare and pharmaceutical-based agents, empowering swift response and remediation

BOSTON - 908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces the launch of MX908 Beacon, a unique remote area monitoring system that can detect and identify aerosolized and vapor threats. Beacon’s area monitoring capabilities enable remote and continuous operation with more than eight hours of battery life and 16 hours of standby time.

Leveraging the MX908 high pressure mass spectrometer and the Aero module, Beacon’s cloud-based solution empowers intelligence gathering remotely while ensuring greater safety for the public and responders at large events or at key infrastructure. Beacon monitors the air for the most toxic substances, including fentanyl and Novichok nerve agents. In addition to the applications above, Beacon can be used for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) operations and decontamination line monitoring; as a turnkey vehicle mounted system; and for clandestine lab dismantling operations.

The MX908 Beacon can be used individually or seamlessly integrated with other Beacons for widespread area coverage, and can be engaged, controlled and monitored through the MX908 Beacon Portal accessed through any phone, laptop or mobile device. Easy set up and real-time data streaming empower smooth deployment in the field.

“Following the groundbreaking launch of the MX908 with Aero, our customers expressed a need for more remote and continuous monitoring of aerosolized threats for a variety of applications – from hazmat area monitoring to large event protection to VIP security,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government, 908 Devices. “With the MX908 Beacon, we’re addressing those needs and ensuring public safety by empowering first responders with knowledge of their environment so they can take swift and appropriate action.”

MX908 Beacon is secured in an inconspicuous, rugged case for environmental protection and thermal management. A custom grommet directs airflow, ensuring effective sample collection. The MX908 Beacon Portal is only accessible with a unique session ID, which enables remote access for operators to begin or stop analysis and monitor results. Sessions can be easily shared with other stakeholders, regardless of their location, with a single URL.

The MX908 Beacon is currently available for new and existing customers worldwide. To learn more about Beacon and 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.