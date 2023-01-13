SwabTek® donates presumptive field tests to avert canine officer narcotics poisonings

SwabTek® Test kits to detect Fentanyl and other harmful narcotics will protect Canine teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif., — As first responders project narcotics overdose increases in 2023, enforcement agencies are particularly concerned about the great risk of Fentanyl and other deadly narcotics poisoning canine officers.

To reduce this risk, the manufacturer of SwabTek donated multi-drug, presumptive narcotics field test kits for every canine enforcement team in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SSO) and Sacramento Police Department.

At the SSO K-9 Training Academy, Sheriff Jim Cooper described the increasing toxic narcotics exposure the canine teams face daily.

“The rates (of Fentanyl poisonings) have gone up. The seizures have gone up. And you are seeing more-and-more of it coming into our country,” stated Cooper. “These officers run across it day in and day out; and they seize it. A lot of these dogs do narcotics detection and find these things (Fentanyl), and by then it’s too late…this SwabTek testing is a tool that we can use ahead of time, to ensure the dog’s safety, as well as the handler’s safety. It’s very timely.”

American Veterinary Medicine Association and FDA reports working dogs are particularly susceptible to narcotics poisonings through inhalation or accidental ingestion. As Fentanyl and opioids are so potent, only a tiny amount may quickly cause canine overdose and death.

The world’s only dry reagent narcotics field tests set on paper, SwabTek’s innovative technology replaces traditional field tests’ hazardous liquid chemicals and glass bottles - thereby ensuring canine safety.

“We decided the best way to keep our canine officers safe was to donate test kits for every team,” stated Drisha Leggitt, SwabTek VP, Corporate Relations. “We hope our tests are never needed, but if the canines are exposed, we believe our tests provide vital information first responders need to react and keep them safe.”

SwabTek donated a “Go Bag” with 60 Narcotics Test Kits; and K-9 field kits containing Fentanyl/opioids, amphetamines, cocaine, and cannabinoid screening tests.

Cooper concluded: “These dogs and their handlers do searches day in and day out - vehicles, houses, yards, property searches. And they come into contact on a daily basis with (deadly narcotics). We want to be sure they’re safe. And if they do come into contact with Fentanyl, this (SwabTek kit) is the tool to help keep our canines safe…it is so important. Thank you to SwabTek for donating and being involved.”

