Magnet One now available

PRESS RELEASE

HERNDON, Va. — The exponential growth of digital evidence is a well-known struggle for agencies worldwide. The entire agency feels the strain, from overwhelmed digital forensics labs to detectives awaiting critical analysis. Funding, managing, and storing these ever-increasing data volumes pose significant challenges.

In April, at our annual Magnet User Summit, we shared our plans for revolutionizing the future of the digital forensics industry with Magnet One, our innovative investigative platform designed to empower you and your agency to tackle these challenges. Magnet One will seamlessly connect your existing digital forensics apps and tools, case data, and investigative teams to enable your agency to close cases faster.

And today, we’re excited to share that you can now experience Magnet One for yourself, along with the latest releases of Magnet Graykey and Magnet Axiom! And even better, Magnet One is available for free!

Powered by AWS and managed by Magnet Forensics, Magnet One initially includes US data center support, with other regions coming soon along with on-prem support.

Magnet One: A new investigative platform for the pursuit of justice

Today, your investigative process includes forensic tools, case data, investigative teams & stakeholders, and technologies that are fragmented and disconnected, which has made it extremely difficult to keep pace with the tsunami of digital devices and data, and solve cases in a timely manner. As agencies struggle to keep up, key evidence may go undiscovered, case quality suffers, investigators and lab staff face frustration and burnout, and justice for victims is delayed or in some cases not done at all.

Magnet One will connect your agency’s people, processes, and technology so that justice may be served faster and easier than ever before. When these different elements are brought together, the benefits to the lab and overall agency are transformative:

Your apps and tools are united into streamlined end-to-end workflows for more seamless interactions and fewer manual touchpoints.

One secure location for all your case data from all digital sources, with unlimited cloud storage available to provide you with the flexibility and peace of mind you need.



Investigative teams are empowered with real-time collaboration to minimize communication hurdles and maximize productivity.

Technology like AI and the cloud are used to accelerate analysis and simplify access for all your investigative team members.

A powerful new way to manage your cases

If your digital forensics lab is like most others today, managing your investigations from beginning to end is an extremely tedious and time-consuming process. Without a dedicated digital case management solution, you may be relying on spreadsheets or in some cases even pen and paper to intake new lab requests, create cases, and track them through their lifecycle. You may also be relying on phone calls or email to keep your stakeholders in the loop on their investigations, adding further strain and frustration for all.

At the heart of Magnet One is an all-new innovative case management solution that serves as the command-and-control center for your digital investigations. Magnet One connects your tools and integrates them with case management capabilities, for seamless workflows spanning every step of your investigation. By connecting your lab resources, Magnet One provides you with intuitive, end-to-end case management solution that serves as a single place for investigators to submit requests to the lab, lab managers to create cases and assign work, and examiners to work and monitor their digital investigations from start to finish. It also serves as a secure central hub for all the digital data involved with your investigations and for your investigative teams and command staff to stay apprised of and collaborate on their investigations in real-time.

Magnet One includes several extremely useful features and functionality to help you work and manage your cases with unprecedented speed and ease:

A single web-based interface for all investigative stakeholders – no special hardware or software required.

Customized user experience based on their role e.g. examiner, investigator, lab manager, command staff, etc.

Collaboration capabilities and automatic notifications to easily keep all team members in the loop and apprised of key events in the investigations.

Secure, cloud-based data storage for your cases, with optional unlimited storage

Analytics and case metrics for greater visibilities into your lab and its performance.

Upcoming Webinar October 2nd, 2024: Revolutionizing Digital Forensics with Magnet One

We’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive session with our own Braden Thomas, Magnet Forensics’ Chief Product & Research Officer, where he will explain how Magnet One integrates with your Magnet Forensics and other third-party solutions and provide insights into the platform’s vision and future direction. Don’t miss this special opportunity to hear what Magnet Forensics and Magnet One have in store for your agency!

Experience the future of digital forensics today!

Upgrade to the latest versions of Graykey and Axiom and activate your Magnet One instance to see for yourself how Magnet Forensics is revolutionizing the digital forensics world with our connected end-to-end digital investigations platform. Get started for free, today!

About Magnet Forensics

Upgrade to the latest versions of Graykey and Axiom and activate your Magnet One instance to see for yourself how Magnet Forensics is revolutionizing the digital forensics world with our connected end-to-end digital investigations platform. Get started for free, today!

