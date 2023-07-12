Cobwebs Technologies joins PenLink to expand its digital investigative platform

Together, the companies will leverage AI-powered open-source intelligence to improve end-to-end digital investigations for law enforcement, public safety & national security customers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Today, PenLink, Ltd. and Cobwebs Technologies join forces to provide mission-critical digital intelligence for modern investigations. The acquisition of Cobwebs, through capital investment partner, Spire Capital, will add industry-leading open-source intelligence capabilities to the PenLink digital investigation platform to support investigators, analysts, and prosecutors.

“PenLink is pleased to expand its capabilities to meet the emerging technology demands of modern investigations,” said Kevin Pope, PenLink CEO. “By combining the power of Cobwebs Technologies’ AI-powered open-source intelligence and our market-leading digital investigation solutions, PenLink will transform the speed and depth of insights developed across complex criminal investigations.”

PenLink and Cobwebs Technologies will leverage their extensive network of digital intelligence to enhance the analytical capabilities of their investigation solutions. By integrating these solutions, investigators will be able to quickly identify leads and make critical connections across social media, location data, financial records, LPR data, and phone records.

“Investigators and analysts are currently using a variety of siloed tools to perform retrieval, analysis, and presentation of OSINT data and digital evidence,” said Udi Levy, CEO and co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies. “Combining our solutions will empower law enforcement and national security agencies to bring all digital intelligence domains into a single unified platform to drive new levels of insight and efficiency.”

As the volume of digital intelligence escalates, there is a critical need for more sophisticated investigative solutions that bring together all relevant information for comprehensive analysis. This partnership will deliver a modern, end-to-end solution that empowers investigators to take proactive action against evolving threats for safer, more secure societies worldwide.

“This acquisition not only solidifies PenLink’s leading position with the law enforcement community but will change how technology and data are used to inform investigations within national security missions as well,” said Sean White, partner at Spire Capital Partners. “We are pleased to partner with both companies to strengthen their presence globally and provide a platform to reduce the growing burden facing today’s investigators.”

Through the acquisition, PenLink will combine each company’s technologies into a unique, end-to-end platform, while remaining headquartered in the United States. For more information on the platform, visit www.penlink.com.

About PenLink

Founded in 1986, PenLink is the leading developer and provider of mission-critical communications and digital evidence collection and analysis software to law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and internationally. In addition to its flagship digital investigation platform, PenLink offers enhanced capabilities, including an interagency data-exchange network, 3-D visualization technology, and artificial intelligence-driven advanced analytics. The company has a 35-year history of serving law enforcement agencies in their mission to fight wrongdoing. PenLink is American-owned and operated, and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, U.S.A.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital Partners is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus on companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad range of operating, investing, and advisory experience that they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth, guide their strategic direction, and execute their business plan. Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Cobwebs’ innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats. Cobwebs solutions were designed by intelligence and security experts as vital tools for seamless access to data from all web layers: open, deep, and dark web. Cobwebs web intelligence platform searches and analyzes these vast sources to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. The exclusive technology Cobwebs uses extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights.