L-3 Mobile-Vision Presents 12 Reasons to Upgrade your VHS In-Car Camera to Digital

L-3 Mobile-Vision’s FLASHBACK2 Digital Video Solution offers a host of productivity improvements over manual media solutions.

1. Video is automatically transferred from the car to the department with no manual effort

2. Digital video recorders use approximately 20% of the car battery power that a VHS or hard drive based digital recorder requires. This means less wear and tear on the car battery.

3. Video is automatically logged to the database, no manual storage is involved.

4. Based on our hierarchal permission system, the entire database of video events can be searched and retrieved from a desktop PC. Search criteria include, but are not limited to date, date range, event type, car, officer and any combination of these criteria.

5. Our digital video provides pre‐event recording, a powerful tool to establish probable cause or refute objections to an event.

6. Digital video recorders are being outfitted with crash batteries to automatically trigger recording in the event of a vehicle accident. This technology, combined with pre‐event recording provides complete video documentation of any police vehicle involved accidents.

7. Digital video provides additional data about an event such as GPS location, automatic date and time via GPS satellites and “trace points” highlighting the exact location of an important event.

8. Digital video is automatically backed up and archived for disaster recovery and long term archival.

9. Archived video is easily restored for future viewing .

10. Digital video is purged from the system according to your own department’s parameters. No manual intervention is required.

11. The FLASHBACK2 In‐Car video recorder is solid state and has no moving parts. It has been our experience that no moving parts translate to fewer system failures and lower maintenance costs.

12. Output of video for court/distribution purposes is automated and tracked through evidence. There is no manual replication of media.

About L-3 Mobile-Vision Inc.

L-3 Communications Mobile-Vision, Inc. is the premier manufacturer of innovative, rugged, video recording systems for law enforcement vehicles. Currently, L-3 Mobile-Vision has an installed product base of over 65,000 systems for over 5,000 state and local law enforcement agencies.

Located in Boonton, New Jersey we were founded in 1987 with the goal of harnessing emerging video technology to provide a powerful tool for law enforcement. By understanding the needs of law enforcement, Mobile-Vision utilized the power of multiple converging technologies to launch in-car video into the digital age and provide the data management solutions to meet the diverse needs of all types of law enforcement and emergency service organizations.

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 Communications is a leading provider of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, secure communications systems, aircraft modernization, training and government services and is a merchant supplier of a broad array of high technology products. Its customers include the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, selected U.S. Government intelligence agencies and aerospace prime contractors.