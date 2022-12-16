Mark43 achieves premier FedRAMP High “In Process” designation

Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High “In Process” through sponsorship by the United States Secret Service (USSS.)

This designation demonstrates Mark43’s unwavering commitment to the highest levels of security controls in its cloud-native public safety technology platform, and verifies its rigorous standard of compliance and continued monitoring. Mark43 expects to reach full FedRAMP High authorization in 2023.

“Law enforcement leaders deserve a resilient, reliable and secure technology platform, and this FedRAMP High “In Process” designation shows how Mark43 prioritizes these essential core tenets,” said Mark43 Chief Information Security Officer Larry Zorio. “The federal government has some of the highest security standards for cloud technology providers, and that’s why public safety agencies across the globe search the FedRAMP Marketplace when looking for a best-in-class vendor. Mark43 has the security controls that premier public safety agencies can trust.”

The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies, like the Mark43 Public Safety Platform. This comprehensive process includes an in-depth examination of Mark43’s standards and procedures surrounding security and governance. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, Mark43 will continue to provide the industry-leading security controls available for public safety customers.

Mark43 continues to invest in the highest caliber security controls to protect sensitive government data. This FedRAMP High “In Process” designation builds on Mark43’s existing security program which includes SOC 2 and SOC 3 certifications, demonstrating its unwavering focus on public sector law enforcement customers. Mark43’s FedRAMP High “In Process” designation is now listed on the FedRAMP Government Marketplace.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.