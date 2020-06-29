Mark43 launches accountability, compliance and transparency program

Mark43’s actionable tech offering for transparent records management will enable agencies nationwide to lay a foundation for policing that is just and equitable starting today, not tomorrow. Photo/Mark43

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced the rollout of its Accountability, Compliance, and Transparency (ACT) Program for police departments nationwide. The comprehensive package will include a combination of use of force reports, behavioral crisis reports, stop reports, and dashboards, to give agencies a full package to ACT on behalf of their community.

In this watershed moment for United States law enforcement, Mark43 stands with all those who are angered by the unjustifiable death of George Floyd and the ongoing challenges of racism and inequity it represents. The company is working to promote transparency, best practices, and innovation with the hope that law enforcement agencies and their communities may know decades of trust, compassion, and partnership. The ACT Program is one of many actionable solutions to help law enforcement agencies to build community trust, make a change, and recommit to the missions they’ve been pursuing since their inception.