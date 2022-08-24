Mark43 Launches Industry-Leading Cloud-Native Computer-Aided Dispatch & Mobile Technology for Tennessee Highway Patrol

The new software will provide faster and more efficient emergency response throughout the state

June 9, 2022 – This week Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider announced that it has launched its single-platform Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and mobile capabilities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), part of the Tennessee Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

The implementation of Mark43’s CAD will include Mark43’s mobile dispatch application, analytics, and multiple interfaces, helping THP to assist motorists across all four of its dispatch locations–Nashville, Jackson, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Mark43’s CAD operates as a natural extension of the dispatcher, call taker, and in-field first responder during an emergency response. The implementation of Mark43 Analytics centralizes CAD data in real time with the goal of enabling agencies to make informed, data-driven decisions. The Mark43 CAD interface is built to mirror how a telecommunicator thinks, making the process of inputting information into the system logical and adaptable to the evolving nature of a call.

This technology will help THP enforce traffic laws on Tennessee’s federal and state highways, and support the agency’s mission of protecting the lives, property, and constitutional rights of the people of Tennessee. Mark43’s CAD will also enable THP to act as a local jurisdictional force for small towns that do not have their own law enforcement agencies. The CAD allows calls to be taken from anywhere, no matter where or what type of situation, and can scale to support increased digital workloads during an emergency thanks to no usage or bandwidth restrictions.

“We are thrilled to launch our proven Computer-Aided Dispatch system for the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Communications and Public Policy at Mark43. “In emergency dispatch, every second counts. This technology will support approximately 1,000 sworn troopers across the state to ensure THP has the tools necessary in real-time to respond to their communities quickly and effectively.”

As public safety missions continue to evolve, Mark43 is dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions for agencies anywhere, regardless of their size. By using Mark43 technology, law enforcement agencies gain insights that enhance public safety – giving agencies the tools they need to keep officers and community members safe.