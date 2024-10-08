Magnet Forensics and NCMEC announce NCMEC GID in Magnet Griffeye products

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA, Ga. — Magnet Forensics Inc., a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety agencies in over 100 countries, announced today the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities within Magnet Griffeye products: real-time hash matching against data from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). This marks a major advancement for internet crimes against children (ICAC) investigations, empowering investigators to, for the first time ever, instantly match against NCMEC’s repository of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) data in real time.

NCMEC, the most influential child protection organization in the U.S., operates the CyberTipline—which handled over 36 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2023 and oversees the Child Victim Identification Program (CVIP), a national repository for identified victims of CSAM. So far, more than 30,000 children are known to have been identified because of this program.

Known as NCMEC GID, the new technology enables U.S. law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify critical evidence, speed up investigations, and safeguard victims of CSAM with greater efficiency. The launch of NCMEC GID marks a key milestone in the partnership between Magnet Forensics and NCMEC and is the first of two major developments in this ongoing collaboration. Together, the organizations are developing enhanced information-sharing solutions to support ICAC investigators in their mission to fight child exploitation.

“This partnership and the new intelligence-sharing capabilities are game-changers in the fight against child exploitation,” said Johann Hofmann, VP Griffeye Product & Strategic Development at Magnet Forensics. “ICAC investigators can now effortlessly match against NCMEC’s extensive dataset, accelerating victim identification and helping them save victims from further harm when every second is crucial.”

The NCMEC GID is seamlessly integrated across Magnet Griffeye products, including Magnet Griffeye Advanced, Magnet Griffeye Operations, and Magnet Griffeye Enterprise, providing U.S. law enforcement with direct access to the latest intelligence from NCMEC within their investigative workflows. The ability to quickly cross-reference case data against verified CSAM will streamline workflows, minimize investigators’ exposure to harmful material, and help prioritize first-generation content—ultimately protecting victims from ongoing abuse.

“We’re excited to partner with Magnet Forensics as they introduce this innovative technology to law enforcement,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “Magnet Forensics’ Griffeye products have consistently supported the protection of children. By giving investigators faster access to crucial intelligence, we can strengthen efforts to combat child exploitation worldwide.”

“This partnership delivers what ICAC investigators and examiners have wanted for years,” said John Madsen, Director of Strategic Development at Magnet Forensics. “As a former ICAC examiner and commander myself, I understand the critical challenges investigators and examiners face. Through this collaboration, we are giving them the ability to protect and rescue more victims. And this is just the beginning—there’s much more to come.”

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and help investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

www.magnetforensics.com

About NCMEC

NCMEC is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1984 to serve as the national clearinghouse and resource center in the U.S. for information about missing and sexually exploited children. Over nearly 40 years, the Alexandria, VA-based organization has helped law enforcement recover more than 400,000 missing children. Since it began operating in 1998, NCMEC’s CyberTipline has received more than 161 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, which are sent to the appropriate law-enforcement agency in the U.S. and around the world.

www.missingkids.org