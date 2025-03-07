Magnet Forensics is proud to win three 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

PRESS RELEASE

HERNDON, Va. — Magnet Forensics has just been recognized with three prestigious 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards—including being named Best Cybersecurity Company—demonstrating our commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge digital forensics and incident response solutions for the private sector.

A benchmark of excellence in the cybersecurity industry, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize organizations for impact. These wins are truly a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our team to pushing the boundaries of digital forensics and cybersecurity.

Best Cybersecurity Company

Magnet Forensics was honored to be named Best Cybersecurity Company of 2025! This is a remarkable testament to our innovative approaches to digital investigations in the enterprise space.

Best Forensics Solution: Magnet Axiom Cyber

And the award for Best Forensics Solution goes to: Magnet Axiom Cyber! This win reinforces Axiom Cyber’s role as a best-in-class tool for corporate digital investigations—enabling professionals to remotely collect, analyze, and interpret digital evidence with unparalleled efficiency, ensuring faster and more effective incident response.

Best Free Cybersecurity Tool: Magnet Response

Magnet Response was recognized as the best Free Cybersecurity Tool for 2025, highlighting its impact in enabling organizations to efficiently collect volatile data from remote endpoints. By providing an intuitive and powerful solution for incident responders, Magnet Response has become an essential tool in the fight against cyberthreats.

“We congratulate Magnet Forensics on this outstanding achievement in the ‘Best Cybersecurity Company’, ‘Best Free Cybersecurity Tool’, and ‘Forensics’ categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”

Thank you so much to everyone who took the time to vote for Magnet Forensics in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards! It’s an honor to be recognized for working alongside you as you do such important work.