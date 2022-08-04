Flock Safety announces partnership with NRTCCA as a Foundational Sponsor

Flock Safety is thrilled to announce our partnership with the National Real Time Crime Center Association as a Foundational Sponsor. This sponsorship will support the NRTCCA’s efforts in the advancement of innovative law enforcement through development, innovation, collaboration, and education.

“Flock is proud to serve as a Foundational Sponsorship partner to the NRTCCA,” said Davis Lukens, Flock Safety’s Chief Product Officer.

“Our ALPR and audio crime detection sensor technology is currently operating in real-time crime centers around the country, helping sworn law enforcement solve hundreds of property and violent crimes per day. We believe that breaking down the silos in evidence capture and integrating all evidence streams into one digital view is necessary for the ethical, effective law enforcement agency of the future. We are proud to support the advancement of innovative law enforcement professionals and practice.”

The NRTCCA also commented on the partnership saying, “The NRTCCA is excited to have Flock Safety as a Foundational Sponsorship partner. Flock’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology has proven to be an important tool in the everyday operations of real time crime centers. RTCCs have used this platform to recover stolen vehicles, locate missing people, and assist with solving crimes from thefts to homicides. Flock Safety has shown to be a committed partner in the advancement of this and other camera technologies in their quest to eliminate crime.”

