Veritone AI-powered solutions for public sector now available in AWS Marketplace

DENVER — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced that its public sector solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With Veritone’s availability in AWS Marketplace, public sector customers can now seamlessly access, purchase and deploy an array of Veritone’s award-winning AI solutions directly within the AWS cloud environment, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, scalability and performance for their AI initiatives. These solutions are recognized with the AWS Public Safety Software Competency for having demonstrated the highest level of specialization, deep AWS technical expertise, and proven customer success.

According to Gartner® Predicts 2024: Automation and Data Improve Justice and Public Safety (published January 30, 2024), “CIOs leading public safety and justice organizations must: Prepare to respond to increased numbers of data-sharing requests by identifying and modeling decision processes used to approve data sharing between organizations. This should include the goal of using decision intelligence to automate many of these processes while ultimately keeping a human in the loop to maintain responsibility..."*

“By making our public sector solutions available in the AWS Marketplace, we are providing customers with greater flexibility and accessibility to deploy Veritone’s cutting-edge technology directly within their AWS environments,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering government agencies and legal and education customers with AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, accelerate investigations and comply with regulations.”

The AWS Marketplace will now feature the following Veritone Public Sector solutions. Customers can also access these solutions on Veritone’s recently launched iDEMS (Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System) platform, which is hosted on the AWS Criminal Justice Information System (“CIJS”)-compliant commercial cloud environment.



In addition, Veritone recently achieved the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, which acknowledges Veritone’s AI Consulting and Services Group, proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. Veritone’s consulting and services group supports customers on AI strategy development, AI workflow solutions and innovation workshops, data preparation and migration, to help accelerate the path to AI activation. Additionally, Veritone provides insights and content contributions to the Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for AWS Partners, highlighting the company’s ability to drive AI transformation through application development, generative AI and AI model development onboarding.

*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

