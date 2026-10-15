Veritone Inc.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.
Veritone gives law enforcement the tools to process evidence faster, identify persons and vehicles across footage, and turn hours of audio and documents into searchable, translated text, cutting the manual work that slows investigations down.
Veritone gives law enforcement the tools to process evidence faster, identify persons and vehicles across footage, and turn hours of audio and documents into searchable, translated text, cutting the manual work that slows investigations down.
- Veritone Redact - Automate the process of redacting audio, video and document files.
- Veritone Investigate - Process digital evidence and make it searchable to help solve cases faster. Import digital evidence from any source or file type, accelerating analysis and surfacing the most relevant information for investigations.
- Veritone Illuminate - A transcription and translation tool that helps teams take evidence and process it into and from multiple languages.
- Veritone Contact - A field application used by law enforcement to collect and report RIPA stop data.
- Veritone Track - Processes videos to track persons or vehicles of interest across time and location without relying on facial recognition or automatic license plate readers.
Address: 5291 California Ave | Suite 350
Zip Code: 92617
Location: Irvine, CA
Main Phone Number: (888) 507-1737