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Veritone Inc.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Veritone gives law enforcement the tools to process evidence faster, identify persons and vehicles across footage, and turn hours of audio and documents into searchable, translated text, cutting the manual work that slows investigations down.

  • Veritone Redact - Automate the process of redacting audio, video and document files.
  • Veritone Investigate - Process digital evidence and make it searchable to help solve cases faster. Import digital evidence from any source or file type, accelerating analysis and surfacing the most relevant information for investigations.
  • Veritone Illuminate - A transcription and translation tool that helps teams take evidence and process it into and from multiple languages.
  • Veritone Contact - A field application used by law enforcement to collect and report RIPA stop data.
  • Veritone Track - Processes videos to track persons or vehicles of interest across time and location without relying on facial recognition or automatic license plate readers.
Address: 5291 California Ave | Suite 350
Zip Code: 92617
Location: Irvine, CA
Main Phone Number: (888) 507-1737
Leadership Institute
Facial Recognition Software Investigation Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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Veritone Investigate – Process digital evidence to help solve cases faster
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Veritone Assess – Deploy custom assistants and analyze complex documents
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Veritone Redact - Automate audio, video and document redaction
ARTICLES
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Leadership Institute
Governing AI in emergency communications
October 15, 2026 06:29 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Leadership Institute
Leading AI adoption through change
September 30, 2026 04:14 PM
 · 
James B. Stull, Ph.D.
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Leadership Institute
Where is your agency losing time?
September 30, 2026 02:10 PM
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Police1 Staff
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Artificial Intelligence
On-demand webinar: Solving yesterday’s cases with today’s AI: How artificial intelligence is transforming cold case investigations
September 02, 2026 02:51 PM
VIDEOS
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Leadership Institute
If AI gives police time back, what should agencies do with it?
August 26, 2026 09:00 AM
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Policing Matters Podcast
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Leadership Institute
How AI is helping police tackle digital evidence overload
April 03, 2026 12:21 PM
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Policing Matters Podcast
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Veritone Selected for UK National Framework for Digital Forensic Software and Tools
October 28, 2026 08:04 PM
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Getac Integrates Veritone Redact into Getac Video Suite
October 28, 2026 07:55 PM
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Facial Recognition Software
Veritone and ZeroEyes Partner to Accelerate Real-Time Threat Alerts and Post-Event Investigations
October 28, 2026 07:42 PM
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Veritone and Cold Case Foundation partner to accelerate unsolved investigations with AI
April 22, 2026 06:38 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
How to buy investigation software (eBook)
June 12, 2024 05:27 PM
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Evidence Management
How to buy evidence management (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:30 PM
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Body Cameras
How to buy body-worn cameras (eBook)
May 23, 2024 04:09 PM
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Investigation
Complete guide: How to buy investigations products
April 12, 2024 10:42 AM