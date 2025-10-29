REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content
Investigation  Crime Analysis & Investigation Software

Up close: Veritone Investigate searches all available data with AI

At IACP 2025, Police1 got a look at the central evidence hub that consolidates digital evidence from disparate sources into one simplified location for faster insight

October 29, 2025 11:01 AM • 
Police1 Staff
Sponsored by

DENVER – Veritone iDEMS (intelligent digital evidence management system) is a suite of AI-powered investigatory applications that include Veritone Investigate, Veritone Redact, Veritone Track, and Veritone Identity.

At the heart of this suite of applications is Veritone Investigate, which serves as a central hub to store, manage, analyze and share all digital evidence. It uses AI technology to quickly search from disparate data sources – like body worn cameras, drone and pole cameras, social media posts and suspect and witness interviews – to connect dots that help investigators and crime analysts solve crimes.

“Investigate is one spot to run AI against all available searchable data,” said Jon Gacek, public sector general manager at Veritone.

Product: Veritone Investigate streamlines investigations by storing all digital evidence in one central location for fast access, search, management and sharing. Investigators can use advanced search features to look for evidence within a case or expand their search to all available data, potentially creating linkages between cases that weren’t known to be connected by a suspect, weapon, license plate or other identifying factor.

What it does: The goal of Investigate is to give investigators, analysts and prosecutors actionable insights quickly and accurately. Veritone’s AI can process and search through an unlimited amount of incoming data to:

  • Transcribe and summarize videos.
  • Add PDF documents to case files.
  • Apply descriptive tags to the video, based on its contents.
  • Detect faces in videos and jump to a specific point in the video where that person appears.
  • Detect objects to track a suspect, vehicle or other piece of evidence across multiple videos.
  • Read and identify license plates using OCR text recognition.
  • Search data sources within the virtual case file or across all of the department’s data to find connections.

Key features: Veritone Investigate offers these key features:

  • API integration with popular cloud-based and on-premise source systems so data coming from wide range of sources – including body worn cameras, doorbell cameras, surveillance cameras, bystanders, witness and suspect videos, interview recordings and social media accounts – can be easily integrated into the digital case file.
  • Metadata enrichment of videos added to a case. In addition to preserving the original video’s metadata, the Veritone iDEMS suite of applications add additional metadata, like descriptive tags, transcription and summary which makes it faster to search the data for the evidence to build and solve a case.
  • Automated, AI-enhanced review of audio, video and images to surface investigative insights and narrow the field of actionable intelligence from the massive volume of digital data available.
  • Access controls to provide role-based access to internal and external partners like crime analysts prosecutors to improve collaboration and case closure rates.
  • Integration with other applications in Veritone iDEMS like Veritone Redact, Track and IDentify.

Did you know: The same software that powers Veritone Investigate is used to process, analyze and catalog news and entertainment video. Veritone processes over 50,000 customer media hours per day and its metadata enrichment makes those videos searchable by audio transcript, descriptive keywords tags, facial detection, object detection, scene classification and text characters. Whether searching for a recent CNN guest, a specific scene from a favorite tv show or critical moments in body-worn camera footage, Veritone’s AI platform has already proven its effectiveness and efficiency to find the needle in the haystack over and over again.


Learn more about Veritone’s solutions:
This is how he earned his success
Evidence Management
How law enforcement can surf the rising tide of digital evidence without drowning in details
Simplify digital evidence management through AI technology
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
 · 
James Careless
Police Car Stopped on a Road at Night with Emergency Lights
Using AI for good: Transforming investigations with intelligent analytics, Part 1
A former homicide investigator looks at investigative challenges of the digital era and how they’re affecting police
March 11, 2025 06:32 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
Detective processing evidence and working with documents in office.
Using AI for good: Transforming investigations with intelligent analytics, Part 2
A former homicide investigator looks at how AI can help against today’s investigative challenges
March 24, 2025 11:15 AM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
Young policeman entering personal data of suspect into computer database
Investigations
How AI is transforming sex crimes investigations — and easing the toll on detectives, Part 2
Veritone’s investigative suite surfaces the most pertinent evidence for human review, speeding cases to resolution and helping reduce vicarious trauma
July 28, 2025 11:39 AM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
Woman hand sign for stop abusing violence, human trafficking, stop violence against women, Human is not a product. Stop women abuse, Human rights violations.
Investigations
How AI is transforming sex crimes investigations — and easing the toll on detectives, Part 1
A former sex crimes and human trafficking investigator takes us into the harrowing realities of crimes too often hidden from public view
July 16, 2025 02:47 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel

Artificial Intelligence IACP Annual Conference Investigations Police1 BrandFocus Sponsored Content
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.