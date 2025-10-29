Up close: Veritone Investigate searches all available data with AI

DENVER – Veritone iDEMS (intelligent digital evidence management system) is a suite of AI-powered investigatory applications that include Veritone Investigate, Veritone Redact, Veritone Track, and Veritone Identity.

At the heart of this suite of applications is Veritone Investigate, which serves as a central hub to store, manage, analyze and share all digital evidence. It uses AI technology to quickly search from disparate data sources – like body worn cameras, drone and pole cameras, social media posts and suspect and witness interviews – to connect dots that help investigators and crime analysts solve crimes.

“Investigate is one spot to run AI against all available searchable data,” said Jon Gacek, public sector general manager at Veritone.

Product: Veritone Investigate streamlines investigations by storing all digital evidence in one central location for fast access, search, management and sharing. Investigators can use advanced search features to look for evidence within a case or expand their search to all available data, potentially creating linkages between cases that weren’t known to be connected by a suspect, weapon, license plate or other identifying factor.

What it does: The goal of Investigate is to give investigators, analysts and prosecutors actionable insights quickly and accurately. Veritone’s AI can process and search through an unlimited amount of incoming data to:



Transcribe and summarize videos.

Add PDF documents to case files.

Apply descriptive tags to the video, based on its contents.

Detect faces in videos and jump to a specific point in the video where that person appears.

Detect objects to track a suspect, vehicle or other piece of evidence across multiple videos.

Read and identify license plates using OCR text recognition.

Search data sources within the virtual case file or across all of the department’s data to find connections.

Key features: Veritone Investigate offers these key features:



API integration with popular cloud-based and on-premise source systems so data coming from wide range of sources – including body worn cameras, doorbell cameras, surveillance cameras, bystanders, witness and suspect videos, interview recordings and social media accounts – can be easily integrated into the digital case file.

Metadata enrichment of videos added to a case. In addition to preserving the original video’s metadata, the Veritone iDEMS suite of applications add additional metadata, like descriptive tags, transcription and summary which makes it faster to search the data for the evidence to build and solve a case.

Automated, AI-enhanced review of audio, video and images to surface investigative insights and narrow the field of actionable intelligence from the massive volume of digital data available.

Access controls to provide role-based access to internal and external partners like crime analysts prosecutors to improve collaboration and case closure rates.

Integration with other applications in Veritone iDEMS like Veritone Redact Track IDentify

Did you know: The same software that powers Veritone Investigate is used to process, analyze and catalog news and entertainment video. Veritone processes over 50,000 customer media hours per day and its metadata enrichment makes those videos searchable by audio transcript, descriptive keywords tags, facial detection, object detection, scene classification and text characters. Whether searching for a recent CNN guest, a specific scene from a favorite tv show or critical moments in body-worn camera footage, Veritone’s AI platform has already proven its effectiveness and efficiency to find the needle in the haystack over and over again.