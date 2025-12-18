On-demand webinar: Unleashing the “superhuman” investigator: How AI accelerates investigations and increases case clearance rates

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Join Police1 and Veritone for a dynamic and informative webinar exploring how Artificial Intelligence is transforming modern investigative workflows — and helping agencies do more with less.

The explosive growth of digital evidence — from body-worn cameras and CCTV to public submissions and mobile devices — has created a new challenge for investigators. Critical evidence is often buried in a virtual mountain of hay, slowing investigations and placing additional strain on already understaffed agencies.

Moderated by Philip Isles of Veritone, this webinar features Butch Rabiega, retired FBI Crime and Intelligence Analyst and current Triage Team Crime Investigator with the Cold Case Foundation; Louise Reeves, newly retired District Attorney Investigator from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office; and Kelly Inabnett, former CSAM Detective (Antioch Police Department, CA) and Veritone Solutions Engineer.

Together, they demonstrate how AI-powered solutions act as a true force multiplier — augmenting investigators with intelligent tools that automate time-consuming tasks and surface critical insights faster. With AI as an investigative partner, today’s investigators can operate like “superhumans,” focusing their expertise where it matters most.

In this webinar, you will learn how AI:



Transforms months of manual review into minutes of analysis by leveraging hundreds of AI models, including transcription, facial recognition and object detection.



Automates investigative workflows to efficiently search, analyze and catalog unstructured data such as audio, video, images and documents.



Instantly enriches evidence with searchable metadata, uncovering linkages and surfacing actionable insights that speed case resolution.



Increases case clearance rates for critical investigative tasks, including:

Comparing and analyzing documents, reports, and evidence for inconsistencies or gaps.

Identifying persons of interest against existing databases.

Tracking individuals or vehicles across multiple video sources.

Streamlining PII redaction to ensure compliance and faster evidence sharing.



Discover how modern, AI-powered solutions are helping agencies solve cases more efficiently and effectively by eliminating investigative “grunt work” — allowing investigators to focus on judgment, strategy and justice.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“Good overview.”

“The presenters brought their personal experience to the presentation.”

“It was very informative.”

“I learned new information about AI use in police agencies.”

“Good information and discussion.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Philip Isles, Butch Rabiega, Kelly Inabnett, Louise Reeves

Philip Isles is the Director of Customer Operations (Public Sector) at Veritone, leading AI adoption for federal agencies including the DOJ and Air Force. With over 15 years of experience, Philip acts as a hands-on practitioner, helping organizations bridge the gap between complex AI capabilities and production-ready operational workflows.

Butch Rabiega served in the FBI for over two decades, specializing in crime and intelligence analysis. As a member of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), Rabiega reviewed and analyzed violent crime cases (serial murder/rape, missing and unidentified persons) submitted by law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. His extensive research, training and practical experience enabled him to develop innovative techniques and methodologies for integrating information, forensics and technology to enhance law enforcement investigations. Currently, Mr. Rabiega dedicates his time as an investigator and analyst for the Cold Case Foundation.

Kelly Inabnett is a former sex crimes and human trafficking detective with the Antioch Police Department (CA). During Kelly’s nine-year tenure with Antioch PD, Kelly was tasked with providing department training on proper response to sexual assault, crimes against children and to recognize the signs of human trafficking. Kelly specialized in forensic interviews, cell phone downloads, social media information, pre-text phone calls and cold cases. While working cases involving children sexual abused material (CSAM), human trafficking and assisting in other major crimes, he has spent more than a thousand hours combing through digital evidence which could have been cut down to a fraction of the time with an effective digital evidence management system leveraging artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Antioch PD, Kelly also worked with Contra Costa County Sheriffs (CA) as Deputy in the county jail. Kelly brings his experience to Veritone to help detectives leverage AI to solve cases efficiently and effectively to spend their time where it is most needed.

Louise Reeves started working as an Inspector with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in 2018 and is a part of the HEAT unit (Human Exploitation and Trafficking.) Louise has been with the DA’s office for seven years and has investigated numerous sex trafficking cases of juveniles and adults. Prior to the DA’s office, Louise was employed by the Pittsburg PD for twelve years. While working in investigations she was assigned to missing persons. These cases often lead to sex trafficking cases of juveniles and adults. Louise investigated her first trafficking case in 2011. During her investigation, she learned the 14-year-old trafficking victim was her friend’s niece. This was when Louise realized that anyone could become a victim of Human Trafficking. Louise has received a Chiefs Commendation Award and the City of Pittsburg’s highest honor, their Anchor Award for her work in human trafficking.

