Thanks to $40K grant, Conn. PD relaunches K-9 program

By Nancy Doniger

The Easton Courier

EASTON, Conn. — K-9 T.J. reported for duty at the Easton Police Department this morning. He immediately began bonding with Officer Tamra French, his new partner. The pair will continue training in the coming weeks.

The arrival of the 16-month-old German shepherd marks the restart of the department’s canine program, which former Police Chief James Candee suspended.

Easton hasn’t had a service dog program since K-9 Chase retired in 2013 after 10 years of service with French, his partner and handler.

Full story: Easton police K-9 T.J. reports for duty