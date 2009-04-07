Lexington, KY Police K9 Decoy Seminar Announced by Tarheel Canine Training Inc.
Police K9 Decoy Seminar
May 18, 19 & 20, 2009
Kentucky State Police K9 Unit
Special Operations
Lexington, KY
A lack of decoy skill will reflect in the poor performance of patrol dogs. There is no way around it, decoy skills in the police K9 world need to improve to have the performance of patrol K9s improve. The good news is, these skills can be taught. This class will take place over 3 working days, 24 hours of instruction, and be open to Law Enforcement participants. The class will be open to up to 15 participants. Supervisors are welcome to attend. The class will comprise both classroom instruction and practical decoy work. Classroom work will cover reading K9 behavior during controlled aggression, drive manipulation, and goal setting for training sessions. Practical instruction will include proper technique in the suit and hidden sleeve. Proper mechanics for safely catching police dogs in training, and techniques to work dogs to their goals in foundation and skills training will be covered in depth.
Specific Skills Taught
- · Decoy as an instrument of operant conditioning.
- · Alert on passive suspects with no equipment
- · Bringing out civil aggression.
- · Drive channeling
- · Eliminate equipment orientation in any dog.
- · Proper sleeve mechanics: sleeves don’t create equipment orientation, decoys do.
- · Proper Bite suit targeting and “catch” mechanics.
- · Proper use of hidden sleeves and muzzle fighting.
- · Explanation of decoy technique for training and maintaining control commands: out, guarding, hold & bark, redirects, and call-off (recalls).
- · Integrating fundamentals into police K9 training scenarios.
Top level decoy work will increase the ability of your patrol K9s to make apprehensions with confidence, protect your handlers, eliminate equipment orientation, and be an asset in preparing your handlers for success in certification with clean, conflict free outs, and recalls.
Improve the efficiency of your limited training time with your decoys by learning how to integrate fundamental & skill exercises into real-world scenarios.
For more seminar details contact:
Shawn Podunavac
Kentucky State Police
shawn.podunavac@ky.gov
Telephone # 606-2327087
Seminar Location:
Kentucky State Police
Special Operations
Bluegrass Station-BLDG 30
5751 Briar Hill Road
Lexington, KY. 40516
Hotels:
1). Holiday Inn Express
5250 Revilo Road
Winchester, KY.40391
(State rate is $70 + tax)
(859) 745-3009
2). Best Western
2241 Elkhorn Road
Lexington, KY. 40505
(State rate is $70 + tax)
(859)293-2202
3). Courtyard by Marriott
1951 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Lexington, KY. 40509
(State rate is $91 + tax)
(859)263-9090