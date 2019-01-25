HITS K-9 launches Police Dog Training podcast for cops, by cops

LAKELAND, Fla. — HITS K9 recently launched a podcast for police dog trainers to share ideas and learn new techniques.

The podcast, titled HITS Radio, is hosted by HITS Training Consultant Jeff Meyer and features guests from K9 handlers about the latest in police dog training.

In the second episode, Meyer meets with Cameron Ford to discuss the uses of marker training in detection dogs, giving listeners a step-by-step introduction on how to begin using markers successfully.

Listen to the full podcast here.

For more information contact Jeff Meyer at Jeff@HITSK9.net. For Information about the HITS K-9 Seminar, visit HITSK9.net.

About HITS K9

HITS K9 Training & Consulting is America’s largest and most diverse law enforcement K9 training group. Founded by working handlers, HITS meets annually to share lessons from many of the leading experts and professionals in the police K9 world.

Click here to register for HITS 2019 in Chicago from August 13 — 19.