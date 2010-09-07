Southern Police Equipment Opens New Store in Moneta, Virginia

Southern Police Equipment of Richmond Va. announced today that they have opened their second location. The new location, called Southern’s Best, is located on Booker T. Washington Hwy. in Moneta, Va. The store is located in Bridge Water Plaza at Smith Mountain Lake.

Southern’s Best will carry all of Southern Police Equipment’s regular products in addition to new products that will be added each month. Check out southernpoliceequipment.com to see the full line of products. Greg Ballengee is the western regional manager, with Nathan Stanley as assistant manager. Outside sales is being handled by Daryl Updike retired from Bedford PD.

A Law Enformcement, Fire, and EMS grand opening will take place Thursday, September 16th.

The new store is located at:

16440 Booker T Washington Hwy, Suite 201

Moneta, Va 24121

For more information visit Southern Police Equipment online or call: (540) 719-3564.

