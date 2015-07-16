CTS Training Institute gears up for Instructor Summit

The CTS Training Institute, a division of Combined Systems, Inc., is pleased to announce it will be hosting a two-day training summit for its team of less-lethal instructors and staff. The summit is being planned in conjunction with recent updates to CTSTI’s courses and training materials.

Scheduled for July 21-22, 2015, the Instructor Summit will consist of two days of intensive classroom work paired with industry-specific lectures and a mix of outdoor range activities. The event will be held at Combined Systems, Inc.’s corporate headquarters in Jamestown, PA where the team of Instructors will have the opportunity to demo and test products as well as engage in conversations pertaining to training and tactical methods, product knowledge, and current events.

CTS Training Institute understands its’ role as a leader in less-lethal tactical methods and is using the Instructor Summit as a tool to provide continued education to its Instructor staff and reinforce their role in the law enforcement community. “We understand the ever-changing environment that law enforcement professionals operate in and encounter daily. It is critical that our instructors maintain a heightened level of awareness and stay current in tactical methods relating not only to our CTS product line but the less-lethal community as a whole. This summit is an opportunity to host our team members and ensure that our training approach and mission is remaining consistent,” said CTSTI Director of Training Phil Shingleton.

Several industry partners have stepped up to support the event, including Edge Tactical Eyewear, HWI Gear, LLC., Tru-Spec Tactical Apparel, and Blackhawk. “We are extremely appreciative of the support we have received from our friends in the law enforcement community who have generously sponsored various components of the event, from eye protection to apparel. Having the best of the best supporting our Instructors only reinforces the importance of their role in the industry and prepares our team for the tasks at hand and in the field,” said Marissa Jovenall who is the Marketing Manager for Combined Systems, Inc. and its brand names.

About Combined Systems

CTSTI hosts numerous classes both domestically and internationally year round, supporting the CTS brand of less lethal munitions, CTS Thompson Handcuffs & Restraints, and Penn Arms launchers, all of which are brand names operating under Combined Systems, Inc. An up-to-date training schedule can be found online at www.combinedsystems.com/training.