Fruitland Police Department to carry WRAP Technologies’ BolaWRAP

TEMPE, Ariz.,-- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that Fruitland Police Department in Maryland reports it will be deploying the BolaWRAP remote restraint device in the coming weeks.

CBS DelmarvaLife (WBOC-TV) conducted an interview with Fruitland Police Chief Brian Swafford in which they discussed Fruitland Police Department’s training and planned rollout of the BolaWrap. The full interview can be viewed here.

