Michigan State Department of Corrections Purchases 110 Stun-Cuff Units

Michigan State Department Of Corrections purchased 110 Stun-Cuff units for State wide transport of prisoners and more units being purchased for in facility prisoner movement. All units used every day in all facilities.

About Stun-Cuff

Todays criminal is hardened, desperate and more dangerous than ever. They endanger everyone they come in contact with; law enforcement, judges and civilians. During trial prisoner shackling has been found unconstitutional for fear prisoners may appear guilty before a jury. On the other hand, you can't allow a murder suspect freedom in the courts, filled with innocent bystanders where they may attempt to break free. All too frequently we hear disturbing reports of prisoner escapes. Whether taking a prisoner for a doctor visit, transporting them for trial, interrogations or dealing with a prisoner that is under the influence. They must be controlled. Myers Enterprises, Inc. is committed to prisoner compliancy and officer safety.