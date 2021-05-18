Reflex Protect® at Ohio Tactical Officers Association 2021 Conference

MISSOULA, Mont. – Reflex Protect® will present its innovative Presidia Gel® defensive spray and fast-acting Reflex Remove® decontaminant at OTOA’s Conference on Tuesday, June 8th at the Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center at 7000 Kalahari Drive in Sandusky, Ohio. Law enforcement and corrections professionals will learn how this liquid gel spray and decon is superior to every OC pepper spray, and can request a T&E Kit by stopping by Booth 92 on the exhibition floor Tuesday from 09:00-16:00.

Reflex Protect is also hosting live demos at Manny’s Sports Tavern from 15:00-19:00. Appetizers and drinks will be served at 6201 Milan Road, minutes up the road and visible from the parking lot at the Conference.

“OTOA is exactly the place we want to show off our lifesaving tools that increase officer safety and reduce injuries to both officers, inmates, suspects, and even innocent civilians,” says Joe Anderson, CEO of Reflex Protect. Matt Schaefer, president of Tactical Defense Training (TDT) out of Canton, Ohio, explains: “A suspect or inmate can be quickly controlled and then decontaminated and returned to normal in a few minutes with no long-lasting effects. All the reasons cops hate OC spray do not apply to Reflex Protect.”

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, healthcare, and education markets, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company is proudly headquartered in Montana and products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com.

About Tactical Defense Training Inc.

Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. Since 1999, TDT has trained LE from local, state, and federal agencies, students from every branch of the military, and private security.