WRAP awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, marking compliance with international quality standards

TEMPE, Ariz. — WRAP Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. The internationally recognized standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement. The scope of WRAP’s certification includes design, manufacturing, assembly, training, sales and service.

“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates WRAP’s commitment to meeting the highest international standards of excellence,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “Many customers, especially international customers, require approved suppliers to have an ISO certification, which reflects a higher quality of products and services. Obtaining this standard is aligned with our strategic focus on international growth and is a meaningful and necessary accomplishment by the WRAP team.”

ISO 9001:2015 audits are performed by a qualified independent certifying body. WRAP’s audit, performed in March and April 2021, were conducted by the ANAB Accredited certification services of the PRI Registrar.

To view WRAP’s ISO certification, click here. For more information about the ISO certification, please visit www.iso.org.

WRAP Technologies is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.