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WRAP Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking, non-lethal solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships and delivers positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. A July 2026 ATF ruling classified the BolaWrap® 150 as an instrument of restraint, not a firearm or “any other weapon” under federal law, removes regulatory uncertainty. Combined with WrapTactics™ training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1,000 agencies across the US and over 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting lethal outcomes.

WrapReality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, WrapReality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

WrapVision™ is the company’s comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn cameras and digital evidence management solution (DEMS) designed with cutting-edge technology to quickly capture, handle, store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With WrapVision™, your officers are empowered to focus on what matters most, while the system streamlines the end-to-end process.

The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with manufacturing operations based in Southwestern Virginia.
Address: 3350 Virginia Street
Zip Code: 33133
Location: Miami, FL
Main Phone Number: +1 800-583-2652
Contact email: support@wrap.com
Less Lethal Restraints Training Simulators Virtual Reality Body Cameras Evidence Management
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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BolaWrap150®
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ARTICLES
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Drones
The next drone threat won’t look like the last
July 30, 2026 08:59 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
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Less Lethal
BolaWrap and the evolution of less-lethal force
April 11, 2024 04:06 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
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Virtual Reality
The medium matters: Why virtual reality is breaking new ground in law enforcement training
February 05, 2024 12:48 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
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Body Cameras
10 law enforcement challenges solved by Wrap Intrensic BWC and DEM
December 14, 2023 10:39 AM
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Police1 Brand Studio Staff
ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Less Lethal
Wrap Technologies Receives Historic ATF Ruling Formally Classifying BolaWrap 150 as an Instrument of Restraint — Not a Firearm or Weapon Under Federal Law
July 09, 2026 10:38 AM
Wrap
Less Lethal
WRAP appoints Jared Novick as president, unveils federal support plans to enhance efficiency and productivity in public safety
March 12, 2025 04:08 PM
WRAP technologies
Less Lethal
Wrap acquires W1 Global: Expands managed services with former FBI, DEA, and DoD leadership to accelerate made-in-America end-to-end solutions
February 26, 2025 04:57 PM
Wrap
Wrap unveils Managed Safety and Response (MSR) connected ecosystem in Virginia
February 14, 2025 04:09 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Training Simulators
How to buy training simulators (eBook)
June 18, 2024 09:19 AM
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Evidence Management
How to buy evidence management (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:30 PM
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Less Lethal
How to buy less lethal products (eBook)
May 24, 2024 12:08 PM
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Body Cameras
How to buy body-worn cameras (eBook)
May 23, 2024 04:09 PM