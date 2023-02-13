Wrap® launches Use of Force Reduction Guarantee

TEMPE, Ariz., — Wrap Technologies, Inc., is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today launched its Use of Force Reduction Guarantee, an industry first. Wrap’s new program will guarantee that its BolaWrap® product will result in a 10% or greater reduction in an agency’s use of force, or it will buy back the agency’s devices.

As evidenced by President Biden’s State of the Union address on February 7th, the deployment of safer policing tools and modern training methodologies is being prioritized from the highest levels. Wrap’s Use of Force Reduction Guarantee directly addresses the movement toward de-escalation and lowering of the use-of-force. The BolaWrap® enables law enforcement and security agencies around the world to safely detain an individual without using pain compliance tools. Wrap is confident that the BolaWrap® will lead to a significant reduction in the use of force when fully deployed across an agency. Wrap’s guarantee program will buy back devices from an agency if the agency meets certain conditions and does not see at least a 10% reduction in the use of force after 12 months of full deployment.

“Wrap is building and providing technology that leads to safer policing and outcomes,” said TJ Kennedy, Wrap’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a firm conviction that our flagship BolaWrap® device leads to a significant reduction in the use of force, and we are demonstrating our confidence through this new program. This reduction-in-force guarantee is the next step in Wrap’s evolution as we continue to lead the global movement toward safer policing and improved outcomes for officers and the citizens they interact with each day. The guarantee is not only about a device or outcome, but it is about saving lives and careers and changing the future of law enforcement and community involvement.”

