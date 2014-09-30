CMC Government Supply Adds Several Aerosol OC Chemical Products From Combined Tactical Systems

CMC Government Supply’s aerosol deterrents made by Combined Tactical Systems (CTS) give law enforcement and tactical units the ability to safely defuse dangerous situations. CMC Government Supply is an Authorized Law Enforcement dealer for CTS and carries many of the company’s products, including breeching tools, handcuffs, and flash bangs.

CTS manufactures three strengths of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Pepper Spray so officers can use the best tool. Level 1 spray contains only 0.18 percent major capsaicinoids and allows for easy decontamination and low risk of injury. Level 2 contains .76 percent major capsaicinoids, producing an increased heat. Level 3 turns up the heat with 1.33 major capsaicinoids. Levels 2 and 3 are available as fog, foam, and gel in addition to stream.

Levels 1 and 2 come in canisters holding up to 12.5 ounces and Level 3 comes in canisters holding up to 20 ounces. Most canisters have a range of 15 feet. To make practice more economical and safer, CTS also makes cans of inert stream, foam, fog, and gel.

While pepper sprays work well for crowd dispersal and personal confrontation, CTS’s OC Vapor is an effective tool for forcing subjects out of enclosed spaces, such as prison cells or attics. Once it’s sprayed and becomes airborne, the vapor is invisible and hinders a subject’s breathing. CTS also manufactures Level 3 OC grenades, which Law Enforcement units can use to disperse crowds or to force a suspect to leave an area.

CMC Government Supply can organize evaluations or demonstrations of Combined Tactical Systems products for agencies in Texas and surrounding states. Interested agencies should contact CMC Government Supply at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/contact.asp. For more information about Combined Tactical Systems products, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c616.htm.