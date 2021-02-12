Mission First Tactical awarded contract with Mexican National Guard

The Rapid Strike Personal Protection Spray allows the user to identify their attacker with an ultraviolet dye, visible only under black light. (Courtesy photo)

MFT will supply the Mexican National Guard with its Rapid Strike Personal Protection Spray.

HORSHAM, Pa. — Mission First Tactical, LLC, a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories and holsters, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Mexican National Guard to supply it with MFT’s Rapid Strike Personal Protection Spray. Manufactured with the same formula used by the U.S. Army and Airforce in a Department of Defense approved facility, it was proven to be the very best in a blind test conducted by the U.S. Military. The Mexican National Guard chose it because of its quality and delivery.

There are three delivery methods to provide the maximum effectiveness and stopping power: stream, gel, and fog. The stream delivery method is a focused pattern that has the longest distance, good wind resistance, and minimal cross-contamination. The gel delivery method is a focused pattern with long-distance and the least chance of cross-contamination. It is recommended for use where cross-contamination could be an issue. The fog delivery method creates a wide pattern with mid-distance and is the fastest disbursement. Wind can affect it; however, it is the easiest to aim. The fog delivery method will cross-contaminate indoors.

The Rapid Strike Personal Protection Spray allows the user to identify their attacker with an ultraviolet dye, visible only under black light. It has been tested with an Independent High Performance Liquid Chromatography to ensure consistent performance.

It is available in two stocked formulas, OC Pepper/UV DYE or CS TEAR GAS and OC PEPPER/UV DYE, and is available in black or pink. Any formula can be created for contracts. Mission First Tactical Rapid Strike Personal Protection Spray has a five-year shelf life. For more information on Mission First Tactical, visit www.missionfirsttactical.com.

About Mission First Tactical

Mission First Tactical (MFT) designs and develops select USA Made rifle/carbine accessories and Kydex-style, Boltaron material holsters handmade by Veterans specifically for the Military, Law Enforcement, and Civilian markets. The MFT team has over 75 years of industry experience in taking concepts to front-line deployment. From the beginning, MFT’s mission is to develop leading-edge products for individuals operating in harm’s way. Success for every operator’s mission is Mission First Tactical’s intent.