Aftermath Launches Initiative to Raise Awareness of Biohazard Risk, Rights and Responsibilities for Law Enforcement

Hazards from blood and other bodily fluids pose invisible threat

AURORA, Ill. (August 2013) -- Law enforcement and first responders are often called to risk their own well-being to help others, but a new initiative from Aftermath has been launched to renew the dialogue on keeping officers safe from blood-borne pathogens.

Aftermath, the country¹s leading biohazard remediation company, routinely handles remediation of a crime scene after it is released by authorities. The ³3Rs of Blood and Biohazards² program, launched this month, seeks to keep blood-borne pathogen safety top-of-mind for those in law enforcement.

³We want to start a dialogue within the workforce of first responders, both peer to peer and employer to employee,³ said Dana Todd, chief marketing officer for Aftermath. ³When we remediate a crime scene, Aftermath staff is outfitted in suits that help protect them from exposure. First responders may not protect themselves properly - they see so much blood in the course of their day, they may put themselves at risk because they become inured to the dangers. We want everyone to remember the risks and act accordingly.²

The 3Rs program provides support for law enforcement management to create or enhance their biohazard training program, provides resources for appropriate equipment and materials to ³train the trainers.² In addition, free brochures and break room posters are available to law enforcement agencies at www.aftermath.com/3Rs.

Several incidents in recent years outline the need for such training. Headlines across the country recount stories of officers contracting MRSA, Hepatitis C, HIV and other diseases from interacting with criminals or people in need.

³Every day, our law enforcement officers, fire departments and emergency personnel are put in harm¹s way,² said Todd. ³Sometimes the threat is obvious, but in biohazard situations, it can be invisible. In one recent case, an officer contracted Hepatitis C from resuscitating an infant. We try to reinforce that every encounter is potentially hazardous when it involves blood, vomit, human waste or other biohazards.²

OSHA requires annual training provided by employers for those who come into contact with blood-borne pathogens.

³We work closely with many management offices around the country, giving them the tools they need to safely manage scenes involving bodily fluids or waste,² said Todd. ³In many cases, we work with law enforcement as the partner who is able to take on the responsibility for cleaning jail cells, police cars or other areas routinely soiled with biological material. This ensures the highest level of safety for the officers and lets them concentrate on their core role: public safety.²

