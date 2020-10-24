Mobilize Rescue System now available through Southern Police Equipment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There is an imperative, universal need for bystanders to play a more active role in responding to emergencies that result from accidents, medical emergencies and acts of violence.

The faster medical assistance is provided the better the outcome. While response times vary, it typically takes an average of 7 to 14 minutes for emergency medical services to arrive on scene. The interactive Mobilize Rescue System, which is now available through Southern Police Equipment, includes the knowledge and equipment bystanders need to help victims during medical emergencies when EMS is en route.

With the Mobilize Rescue System, organizations can efficiently and effectively prepare to manage severe bleeding, chest trauma, seizures, cardiac arrest, opiate overdoses, hypothermia and more.

Mobilize Rescue Systems are easy-to-use solutions that guide bystanders through the best way to provide assistance to victims of various emergencies. From the Comprehensive unit to the Utility Kit, each Mobilize Rescue System contains medical equipment that pairs with interactive software to help bystanders manage emergencies.

All the medical supplies are conveniently labeled and organized to match the instructions in the Mobilize Rescue app (each item is color-coded and numbered). The straightforward organization makes locating supplies easy, saving valuable time during an emergency and the app ensures that individuals have the ‘just-in-time’ training necessary to save lives using the supplies in the rescue kit.

About Southern Police Equipment

Southern Police Equipment is a family operated business established in 1971. Owned and operated by Karen Allan Ballengee, whose goal has always been to offer the best quality products and sales representatives available.

Southern Police Equipment carries a large assortment of equipment and supplies for the Public safety professional or the general shooter: body armor, tactical equipment, chemical products, cleaning supplies, gun cases, range equipment, vehicle equipment, emergency equipment, law enforcement equipment, duty gear, knives and tools, used and new guns and much more.