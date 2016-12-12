7 places to find AED funding for your department

By Megan Wells, Police1 Contributor

Most departments don’t have funding readily available for purchases like AEDs, but grants are available to help. Knowing where and how to find grant assistance is an important component to locking down AEDs for your department and community.

Where are some of the best places to track down AED grant assistance?

1. Private funding

Some companies, like the Wal-Mart Foundation, provide assistance to improve the lives of individuals within a community. Last year, Wal-Mart awarded more than 46,000 grants equaling more than $47 million to organizations like fire departments and law enforcement agencies. Private funding might take more effort than the other options on this list, but it could pay more in the long run.

2. Community foundation grant programs

Writing a proposal directly to your town’s trustees and community foundations may yield a sizeable chunk of change. Last year, the police department in Bend, Oregon, was able to raise $43,000 in grant funding from the Oregon Community Foundation, which enabled the department to put 32 AEDs into service.

3. AED retailers

Some AED distributors and wholesalers offer grant assistance. For instance, AEDSuperstore offers two $2,000 grants each year, which can be applied toward any AED in their inventory. Each year, the deadline for applications is November 30. If you apply now, you’ll be considered for the next application period.

4. Software to help find grants

Sorting through organizations and businesses that might fund your department can be time-consuming. Luckily, there are some great websites that help do the digging for you. Two websites in particular, PoliceGrantsHelp.com and Grant Finder, list grants available, the amount of funding you might be able to secure and the date you’ll need to apply in order to be considered, among other useful information.

5. Directly from the source

Certain AED brands, like Philips, occasionally offer grant assistance. If there is a particular brand of AED you’re most interested in, check with the source directly to see if they offer financial assistance. For example, the Philips HeartStart FRx AED is eligible for grant assistance.

6. Civic foundations

Grant projects take time. If you need funding quickly, turn to civic foundations for help. Local groups like Elks clubs, Kiwanis, Masonic lodges and churches often provide funding for community projects. Often these programs will expedite the funding process, especially if the funding could help the well-being of children.

7. Ask around

Speak with fire departments and ambulance providers in your area to see what type of AEDs they have. Securing similar models to these departments could help down the line for economies of scale in group purchasing. You may also be able to tap their same funding sources or learn from their successes.

Where has your department found funding? What was the process like? Share your tips or solutions for AED grants in the comments below.