Mich. police department gets AED from grant

By Jayci Forster

WDIV-TV

PORT HURON, Mich. — An automatic external defibrillator, or AED, was donated to the Port Huron Police Department through a collaboration between the Fraternal Order of Police and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The donation was made possible as part of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Chuck Canterbury, FOP national president, said the $250,000 grant would help get 263 AEDs to police departments across the country.

It’s important for police departments to have this device available because they are often the first to arrive at the scene, especially in rural areas.

