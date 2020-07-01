Rigaku Analytical Devices launches Expanding Capabilities Equipment for Law Enforcement (EXCEL) Program

New program recognizes law enforcement’s continuous effort to battle the opioid crisis and provide next generation analysis equipment.

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman technology, will provide next generation narcotics, and other illegal drug analysis, equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies through new Excel Program. Rigaku’s Expanding Capabilities Equipment for Law Enforcement (EXCEL) Program is designed to provide agencies with a modular analytical method for identifying the latest illegal and dangerous drug formations and strands, while keeping officers safe.

As part of the Rigaku EXCEL Program, five different state/local agencies will be selected and presented one standard Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer. Recipients will be announced on October 30, 2020.

The Rigaku Progeny ResQ FLX 1064nm Raman analyzer provides law enforcement agencies with greater flexibility for use in the widespread opioid epidemic and increase in drug trafficking. Its utilization of 1064nm Raman technology means a rapid response of less than 1 minute, the ability to scan dirty or colored substances, and the capability to scan through packaging – keeping officers safer by avoiding exposure. The ResQ FLX analyzer includes a standard library of 1,200 compounds including narcotics, cutting agents, and household chemicals. In addition, the ResQ FLX analyzer is based off a modular platform with expandable options to select additional libraries, features, and support packages that if the needs and growth of the department.

The purpose of the EXCEL Program includes:

To introduce the latest generation of narcotics spectrometers to law enforcement

To improve the analysis quality of illegal drug identification performed by state/local law enforcement

To provide presumptive testing capabilities to prioritize the backlog of samples to laboratories

To train officers on the use of handheld analysis technology for drug analysis

To address emerging drug formulations with handheld analytical technology

To receive feedback from real world sample analysis

For more information about eligibility and to apply, (deadline is October 1, 2020 at midnight EDT) please visit: https://www.rigaku.com/RAD/ExcelProgram.

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is leading with innovation to pioneer a portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers for use in public health and safety, scientific and academic study, recycling and reuse of metal alloys, and to ensure the quality of key metal alloy components in critical industries. We strive to deliver quality, reliability and engaged expertise to our customers with our advanced product and capabilities and are dedicated to continual product development efforts to deliver mission critical enhancements to performance and functionality and reliable, cost-effective solutions for end users. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place.