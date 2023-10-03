Teledyne FLIR Introduces New Portable Chemical Detector Designed for Rapid Narcotics Analysis.

The Griffin G510x is purpose-built to detect narcotics such as fentanyl, enabling law enforcement and first responders to identify street drugs inside of five minutes



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, has announced the release of the revolutionary Griffin™ G510x portable chemical detector, specifically designed to analyze and identify explosives and narcotics, including fentanyl, during field operations. The new variant builds on the success of its popular G510 system and will allow first responders and law enforcement to confidently identify street drugs within five minutes.

Teledyne FLIR’s Griffin G510 platform is a portable Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS) system used widely by domestic and international public safety teams to perform real-time in-field chemical threat confirmation. Modifications on the new G510x enable operators to identify trace amounts of narcotics in complex mixtures that are now the norm. Opioids such as fentanyl and the xylazine combination ‘tranq’ pose serious threats to users and emergency responders alike.

Confidence levels when identifying drugs in the field is crucial to both medical staff and police. The Griffin G510x has proven uniquely capable of confirming deadly narcotics ‘hidden’ within other substances. Given the potency of fentanyl and its derivatives, even a microscopic amount can be life threatening. G510x can spot as little as a two-percent fentanyl concentration mixed in a background of common pain relievers, while other systems might only detect the pain reliever.

“Fentanyl and other drugs have taken thousands of lives and devastated communities across America. The G510x gives federal and local law enforcement a powerful new tool to quickly identify dangerous narcotics in the field and get them off our streets,” said Mark Blanco, vice president of Integrated Detection Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense.

“We’re proud to offer new technology solutions that can combat drug trafficking and save lives. The more easily first responders can identify the type of drug that’s triggered an overdose, the faster they can begin lifesaving treatment,” he added.

The G510x features on-board drug databases updated every three-to-six months that provide confirmatory analysis of more than 3,500 illicit drugs, metabolites, and other related compounds. A nine-inch touchscreen display guides user prompts and can be operated while wearing protective equipment. Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot, allow Teledyne FLIR and third-party chemists to provide real-time analysis to confirm or deny chemicals of interest via end-to-end encrypted connection.

Learn more about the Griffin G510x online.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.