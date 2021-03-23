Thermo Fisher Scientific launches new Raman Analyzer, enhancing narcotics identification for law enforcement

1064Defender Raman Analyzer enables law enforcement to make data supported decisions related to illicit substances

TEWKSBURY, Mass., - In recent years, the production and distribution of lethal narcotics such as heroin, fentanyl, MDMA and others have become increasingly sophisticated. This has caused new challenges for law enforcement officers, who are often the first to come in contact with these substances and need to identify narcotics and make informed decisions at the site.

The new Thermo Scientific 1064Defender Raman Analyzer is directly addressing this challenge. The new analyzer features a touchless, targeted methodology that enhances identification of street heroin and other fluorescent narcotics, without removing them from their packaging. The analyzer’s scanner mode, which features a comprehensive, modular, and user-added library of controlled substances, takes the guesswork out of identifying substances. It delivers results in a clear warning or alert format, ensuring users know the best next steps. The scanner, combined with the analyzer’s GPS and a digital camera, enables an improved path to interdiction and solid chain of custody. The 1064Defender Raman Analyzer has Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, allowing for seamless data flow throughout the law enforcement agency.

“Potential exposure to a harmful, illicit narcotic is a high-stress situation for law enforcement officials and presents an urgent need to identify the substance in order to take proper action,” says Chloe Hansen-Toone, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s field and safety instruments business. “The 1064Defender Raman Analyzer was developed with this specific situation in mind. Its scanner technology allows for quick decision-making without compromising safety. The 1064 Defender enables law enforcement officers to make informed decisions in real-time and execute the narcotics interdiction process in a smooth and efficient manner for the officers and the broader community at hand.”

The 1064Defender Raman Analyzer is designed for ease-of-use and flexibility, allowing users to personalize the device to meet their individual needs. The analyzer is offered at a competitive price point, making it an affordable option for budget-restricted agencies that rely on narcotic interdiction specialists, border protection or law enforcement officials.

