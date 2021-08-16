Adorama Business Solutions announces partnership with Unmanned Tactical Group to offer specialized drone training for public safety

Partnership Expands ABS’ Training and Education Offerings for Public Safety Agencies and Government Entities Starting a Drone Program

NEW YORK – Adorama Business Solutions (ABS) today announced a partnership with Unmanned Tactical Group (UTG) to offer advanced drone training services to its public safety and government customers implementing a drone program. The partnership is another step forward in ABS’ commitment to provide a robust commercial drone ecosystem of cutting-edge professional solutions, offering everything from hardware and software to hands-on training, education, insurance, repair, rental services and more for any size drone program.

“Training is extremely important for agencies and entities starting or expanding their drone program to get the full value of drone technology, and we’re proud to team up with UTG to offer their specialized services to our customers,” said Chad Collier, Chief UAS Pilot at Adorama Business Solutions. “UTG has some of the best drone trainers and educators in the country across Police, Fire, and HazMat. As ABS continues to expand our expertise in drone integration, partnering with UTG was a no-brainer to ensure our customers receive the best training available.”

Built to bring state of the art training and resources to public safety and governmental agencies, UTG equips first responders with the training and tactics necessary to save lives, protect the public and to protect each other. Courses offered include Public Safety Program Intro, UAS Disaster Response, UAS Tactical Operations, UAS Crash/Crime Scene Mapping, UAS Search and Rescue, USA Augmented HAZMAT Response, and more.

“Since Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) programs have grown inside of Public Safety organizations over the last few years, we saw a need for more standardized and specialized training,” said Brandon Karr, Co-Founder of Unmanned Tactical Group. “As public safety professionals with decades of experience in the management, policy and implementation of UAS programs across the country, we wanted to bring that experience to offer affordable training to the agencies who needed it most. Our partnership with ABS provides the opportunity to reach those agencies through Adorama’s expansive client network.”

For more information and to contact ABS, please visit https://www.adorama.com/g/EnterpriseDrones.

About Adorama Business Solutions

We listen. We collaborate. We amaze. Adorama Business Solutions helps businesses, educational institutions and government agencies communicate more vividly, efficiently and effectively with pioneering technology solutions. You’ll work with a dedicated account manager from Day 1, helping you choose the right product solutions for your needs and budget. We offer flexible procurement options, like our Try-Before-You-Buy program, and financing options so you get the gear you need to master your mission. Through our comprehensive suite of Technical Services, we help you get the most out of your purchases with us. Find out more about the benefits of working with Adorama Business Solutions at https://www.adorama.com/g/abs.

About Unmanned Tactical Group

Unmanned Tactical Group’s mission is to bring state of the art training and resources to public safety and governmental agencies. Our goal is to equip todays first responders with the training and tactics necessary to save lives, protect the public and to protect each other.